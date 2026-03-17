Dreamega.ai Brings 50+ AI Models Under One Roof for Image, Video, and Music Creation

All-in-one platform for AI image, video, and music creation with Sora 2, Veo 3.1, FLUX.2 Pro, and 50+ leading models.mqq

We built Dreamega because creators shouldn't have to choose between the best image model, the best video model, and the best music model.” — Ryan Cole, Founder and CEO of Dreamega

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dreamega today announced the full public availability of Dreamega.ai , an all-in-one AI creative platform that unifies over 50 leading AI models for image generation, video production, music composition, and media enhancement in a single workspace.Rather than requiring creators to manage separate subscriptions and interfaces for each AI model, Dreamega.ai brings together the most powerful tools from OpenAI, Google, ByteDance, Alibaba, Black Forest Labs, and others — letting users switch between models with one click while keeping all their work in one place.A Complete AI Creative SuiteDreamega.ai covers every stage of the creative process across four major categories:Image Creation and Enhancement — Users can generate images from text using models like FLUX.2 Pro, GPT Image 1.5, Nano Banana 2, Seedream 5.0, Qwen Image 2, and Grok Imagine. Beyond generation, the platform includes AI photo restoration that upscales old photos to 4K, background removal, watermark removal, image upscaling, photo denoising, color correction, sharpening, lighting fixes, HDR effects, portrait retouching, and cinematic color grading. Specialized tools include an AI headshot generator and ID photo maker for professional and passport photos.Video Production — The platform integrates frontier video models including Sora 2, Veo 3.1, Kling O3, WAN 2.6, Hailuo 2.3, SeeDance 2.0, PixVerse V5.6, and LTX-2. Creators can generate videos from text, animate still images into video, or transform existing videos with AI-powered style transfer. Additional video tools include a video upscaler, video watermark remover, video eraser for object removal, and creative video effects templates.Music and Audio — Dreamega.ai includes a full AI music studio. Users can generate complete songs from text descriptions, transform lyrics into finished tracks, create rap tracks, generate instrumentals and beats, compose song lyrics with AI, and convert between audio formats.AI Image Text Translation — A unique feature that translates text within images to over 30 languages, useful for marketers localizing visual content across markets.Built for Professional WorkflowsBeyond raw AI model access, Dreamega.ai includes workflow features designed for creators who use these tools daily:Batch Generation allows users to configure and submit dozens of AI tasks simultaneously using a spreadsheet-style interface. Paste 10 prompts and the system creates 10 separate generation tasks. Upload 10 reference images and each maps to its own row. Parameters can be shared across all tasks or customized per row.Consistent Character maintains character identity across multiple generations, enabling coherent visual storytelling for series content, social media campaigns, and short-form video production.Auto-Save and Drafts ensure that no work is ever lost. The platform automatically saves all form inputs, uploaded files, and parameter settings. Users can close their browser, return days later, and find everything exactly where they left it.Smart Prompt Tools include one-click translation to English and prompt optimization, removing the language barrier for non-English-speaking creators worldwide.Professional Controls give advanced users direct access to inference steps, guidance scale, seed values, and output format selection — API-level precision without writing a single line of code."We built Dreamega because creators shouldn't have to choose between the best image model, the best video model, and the best music model," said Ryan Cole, Founder and CEO of Dreamega. "Our platform brings all of them together with the workflow tools that make professional-scale content creation possible."Community and PricingDreamega.ai serves a global community of creators, with a public gallery where users share and discover AI-generated work. The platform offers a free tier for new users. Paid plans start from $5/month with all plans currently at 50% off. Pay-as-you-go credits are also available. Full pricing details are available at dreamega.ai/pricing.About DreamegaDreamega is an AI creative technology company building tools that make advanced AI generation accessible to everyone. Its flagship platform, Dreamega.ai, brings together 50+ leading AI models for image, video, music, and audio creation in a single interface. Dreamega serves creators, marketers, and businesses worldwide.

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