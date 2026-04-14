WBO and BAIM Cooperate to Develop the Brand Artificial Intelligence Management Market

The World Brand Organization (WBO) announced a strategic cooperation partnership with Brand AI Management Inc.

The strategic cooperation between the World Brand Organization and Brand AI Management Inc. will effectively promote the integration of brand management and artificial intelligence technology.” — Frank Zheng, Advisior of World Brand Organization

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Brand Organization (WBO), a globally influential brand research and evaluation institution, announced a strategic cooperation partnership with Brand AI Management Inc., a leading enterprise specialized in artificial intelligence brand management technology, aiming to jointly develop the global brand artificial intelligence management market and promote the intelligent transformation of brand management across industries.As an authoritative international organization dedicated to promoting brand building and sustainable development, the World Brand Organization has long been committed to establishing scientific brand evaluation standards and building a global brand exchange platform. With its unique "Brand Value Added (BVA)" evaluation model, the organization has released influential brand rankings such as the "World's 500 Most Valuable Brands" for many years, providing important references for enterprises' brand management and development decisions. In recent years, the organization has been actively exploring the integration of artificial intelligence technology into brand management, and has launched the BrandAI platform in London, laying a solid foundation for the in-depth application of AI in the brand field.Brand AI Management Inc., with its profound technical accumulation in the field of AI brand management, has strong capabilities in intelligent brand analysis, digital content creation, and precision marketing. The company's core team is composed of professionals in brand strategy, artificial intelligence algorithm development, and digital marketing, who are proficient in using AI technology to solve pain points such as low efficiency, high cost, and inaccurate decision-making in traditional brand management.According to the cooperation agreement, the two parties will give full play to their respective advantages and carry out in-depth cooperation in three core areas. First, they will jointly research and develop a professional brand AI management system, integrating the WBO's brand evaluation standards and industry data resources with Brand AI Management Inc.'s algorithm technology to provide enterprises with one-stop intelligent solutions covering brand value evaluation, market insight, content creation, and effect monitoring. This system will adopt a "dual-engine" model, where humans provide soul input and cultural judgment, while AI is responsible for large-scale generation of visuals, videos, and designs, realizing efficient human-machine collaboration.Second, the two parties will jointly build a global brand AI management talent training system. Combining the WBO's global brand resources and industry influence with Brand AI Management Inc.'s technical training capabilities, they will carry out professional training programs for brand AI managers, helping enterprises cultivate professional talents who are proficient in both brand management and AI technology, and promoting the popularization and application of brand AI management technology in the global market.Third, they will jointly carry out industry research and market promotion activities. The two parties will release industry reports on global brand AI management, hold international seminars and exchange activities, and promote the establishment of industry norms and standards for brand AI management, guiding the healthy and orderly development of the brand AI management market. This cooperation will also focus on solving industry pain points such as data security compliance and insufficient product maturity in the development of marketing AI, and promote the improvement of the entire industry ecology.In an interview, the relevant person in charge of the World Brand Organization stated: "In the digital era, artificial intelligence has become a core driving force for the transformation and upgrading of brand management. Cooperating with Brand AI Management Inc. is an important measure for the WBO to promote the intelligent development of the global brand industry. We look forward to combining our brand resources and authoritative advantages with the technical strength of Brand AI Management Inc. to help more enterprises realize the intelligent transformation of brand management, enhance brand core competitiveness, and promote the high-quality development of the global brand industry."The CEO of Brand AI Management Inc. also expressed his expectation for the cooperation: "The World Brand Organization has unparalleled influence and resource advantages in the global brand field. This cooperation will enable our AI technology to be applied in a wider range of scenarios, and help more enterprises solve practical problems in brand management through intelligent means. We will work closely with the WBO to continuously innovate products and services, jointly expand the global brand AI management market, and create greater value for enterprises and the industry."Industry insiders pointed out that the strategic cooperation between the World Brand Organization and Brand AI Management Inc. will effectively promote the integration of brand management and artificial intelligence technology, fill the gap in the professional brand AI management market, and provide new development ideas and solutions for global enterprises. With the continuous advancement of the cooperation, it is expected to drive the rapid development of the global brand AI management industry, reshape the brand management ecological pattern, and inject new vitality into the global brand economy. As the AI industry continues to develop, the brand AI management market is expected to maintain a high growth rate, and this cooperation will help both parties seize market opportunities and achieve win-win development.

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