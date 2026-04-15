World Brand Organization Appoints Liu Ming as Director-General for the Asia-Pacific Region

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The World Brand Organization (WBO) officially announced the appointment of Liu Ming as its new Director-General for the Asia-Pacific Region.

Liu Ming’s appointment will further strengthen the WBO’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region. He is expected to promote in-depth cooperation between the WBO and the Asia-Pacific market.” — Frank Zheng, Advisor of World Brand Organization

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Brand Organization (WBO), a globally authoritative international organization dedicated to brand scientific research, standard setting and evaluation certification, officially announced the appointment of Liu Ming as its new Director-General for the Asia-Pacific Region. This appointment takes effect immediately and is an important strategic measure for the WBO to deepen its layout in the Asia-Pacific market and promote the high-quality development of regional brand industries.As a core region driving global economic growth, the Asia-Pacific has become a key battlefield for global brand competition, with huge potential for brand innovation and development. The WBO, founded upon the initiative of former UN General Assembly Presidents and the UN NGO Executive Committee, has long been committed to establishing scientific and fair brand evaluation standards and building a global brand exchange platform, playing an important leading role in promoting the scientific and standardized development of global brands. The appointment of Liu Ming as Director-General for the Asia-Pacific Region is aimed at further integrating regional resources, optimizing the WBO’s service system in the Asia-Pacific, and helping regional enterprises enhance their brand core competitiveness.Liu Ming, a senior expert in international trade and the digital economy, boasts more than 20 years of rich experience in brand management, international cooperation, digital economy and blockchain application, with in-depth insights into the Asia-Pacific brand market and outstanding strategic planning capabilities. Currently, he holds several important positions, including Chairman of Guogangtong (Beijing) Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Vice President of the China Association of Trade in Services, Vice President of the China Society for International Trade, and Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Regional Digital Intelligence Supply Chain Center. Prior to joining the WBO, he served as Director of the China Blockchain (Sandbox) Research Center and Director of the Consumer Points Research Center of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce, where he accumulated profound research background and practical experience in the fields of digital economy, blockchain technology application and consumer points innovation. He has long been engaged in regional brand layout, cross-border cooperation and brand value promotion, successfully promoted the implementation of multiple international brand cooperation and digital economy projects, helped numerous enterprises complete brand upgrading and globalization layout, and has in-depth research on the integration of brand development with technological innovation and green development — core focuses of the WBO’s global strategy.In addition, Liu Ming is well-versed in the WIBEIS brand evaluation system, the global unified standard adopted by the WBO, and has rich experience in promoting the popularization of brand evaluation standards and the application of AGI artificial intelligence technology in brand management. His professional background in both brand strategy and international cooperation has been highly recognized by the WBO’s global leadership team, making him the ideal candidate for this important position.In an official statement, the WBO Secretary-General emphasized: “The Asia-Pacific region is crucial to the global brand ecosystem, with unique advantages in economic vitality and brand innovation. Mr. Liu Ming’s rich experience and professional capabilities will effectively promote the WBO’s work in the Asia-Pacific region, strengthen cooperation with governments, enterprises and industry organizations in various countries and regions, and further promote the integration of regional brands into the global market. We firmly believe that under Mr. Liu Ming’s leadership, the WBO will make greater contributions to the sustainable development of the Asia-Pacific brand industry.”Accepting the appointment, Liu Ming stated: “It is a great honor to be appointed as the Director-General of the World Brand Organization for the Asia-Pacific Region. The WBO has unparalleled authority and influence in the global brand field, and its efforts in establishing scientific brand evaluation standards and promoting brand technological innovation have laid a solid foundation for regional brand development. In the future, I will closely focus on the WBO’s global strategy, give full play to the advantages of the Asia-Pacific region, strengthen communication and cooperation among regional brands, promote the application of advanced brand evaluation standards and AI technology, help enterprises solve pain points in brand development, and strive to build a more inclusive, innovative and sustainable brand ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific region, enabling more regional brands to shine on the global stage.”Industry insiders pointed out that Liu Ming’s appointment will further strengthen the WBO’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region. With his professional capabilities and industry resources, he is expected to promote in-depth cooperation between the WBO and the Asia-Pacific market in brand evaluation, talent training, technological empowerment and other fields. This will not only help optimize the regional brand development environment, but also provide strong support for the WBO to enhance its voice in the global brand evaluation field, and inject new vitality into the high-quality development of the global brand economy.

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