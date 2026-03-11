AIXSpace Unveils Global Edge Intelligence Fabric (GEIF) – The Intelligent Nervous System Powering Truly Ubiquitous AI

Global Launch Paves the Way for a Decentralized AI Future, Turning the Physical World into a Distributed Intelligent Network

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- [San Jose, March 10th ,2026] – AIXSpace ( https://aixspace.io ), a pioneer in edge intelligence infrastructure, today announced the launch of the Global Edge Intelligence Fabric (GEIF), a groundbreaking orchestration layer designed to transform the physical world into a distributed compute network and serve as the intelligent nervous system for truly ubiquitous artificial intelligence. GEIF addresses the critical limitations of centralized cloud AI—energy scarcity, crippling latency, and data sovereignty concerns—by activating the world’s dormant edge resources, making AI as accessible and ubiquitous as electricity.AI’s rapid evolution has hit a fundamental physical wall: centralized data centers face unprecedented power shortages that limit expansion, long-distance cloud transmission fails to meet the millisecond latency demands of real-time AI applications, and global privacy regulations mandate that sensitive data remain local. Compounding these challenges, global edge device compute utilization hovers at less than 10%—a massive pool of untapped resources lying dormant in commercial buildings, electric vehicles (EVs), sensors, and urban infrastructure. GEIF unlocks this potential, redefining AI infrastructure as a decentralized fabric of fog and edge nodes, not just centralized cloud “brains”.GEIF: The Nervous System of the Physical WorldGEIF architecturally mimics a biological nervous system, with a layered network of nodes that enable real-time, secure, and energy-efficient AI deployment at scale:•Cloud Nodes (The Brain): Handle deep analysis and long-term data storage, the traditional core of AI computing.•Fog Nodes (The Spine) – AIXSpace’s Core Focus: Leverage 260,000+ commercial buildings (hotels, offices, malls) to act as regional compute hubs, bridging cloud and edge.•Edge Nodes (The Nerves) – AIXSpace’s Core Focus: Activate 2 million+ EVs, smart sensors, and 10 million+ smart poles as hyper-local compute endpoints, delivering sub-10ms latency for real-time AI inference.This global network will be targeting at scaled across key regions with a 1:31 core-to-edge node ratio:•North America: 80,000 core nodes + 2.5 million edge nodes (2.58M total) – the innovation tech hub of the GEIF network.•Europe: 70,000 core nodes + 2.2 million edge nodes (2.27M total) – the green compliance pioneer, aligned with EU data and sustainability regulations.•Asia Pacific: 110,000 core nodes + 3.4 million edge nodes (3.51M total) – the agile growth engine, powering rapid adoption of edge AI in smart cities and mobility.At the heart of GEIF is AIXSpace’s proprietary Energy-Compute Coupling technology, delivering an industry-leading PUE of ~1.05—near-perfect energy efficiency. By syncing compute tasks with energy fluctuations, GEIF executes AI workloads when energy is the cheapest or greenest, slashing carbon footprints and operational costs while ensuring ESG compliance. The network also integrates hardware-level TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) security, guaranteeing absolute data privacy at the edge, full GDPR and data localization compliance, and ensuring sensitive data never leaves a user’s premises.Why GEIF Outpaces Traditional Cloud and Other Edge SolutionsGEIF redefines AI infrastructure with a unique set of competitive advantages that create an unassailable moat:1.Ultra-Low Latency & Unmatched Scalability: Sub-10ms latency for real-time AI applications, with seamless scaling across millions of distributed nodes and a 99.99% availability guarantee—critical for autonomous mobility, industrial IoT, and smart city use cases.2.Exclusive Global Resource Access: AIXSpace’s unparalleled access to 260,000+ commercial buildings and millions of EVs provides a massive, ready-to-activate node network that no other edge player can match.3.DePIN-Powered Shared Value Model: A 70:30 revenue split for asset owners (70% to owners, 30% to AIXSpace) monetizes orchestration—not heavy asset ownership—creating a flywheel of shared value. Asset owners benefit from zero upfront investment, additional DePIN token incentives, and new revenue streams from dormant resources (e.g., EV fleet operators earn $200-500 per vehicle monthly).4.Data Sovereignty by Design: TEE-enabled privacy-preserving AI ensures data stays local, addressing the most pressing global privacy and regulatory challenges for enterprises and governments.Powering the Edge Economy: GEIF Solutions and Industry Use CasesGEIF empowers enterprises, developers, and asset owners with three core solutions tailored for real-time, sustainable, and secure edge AI deployment:•Edge Compute Orchestration: Dynamic task dispatching for AI workloads with on-demand, ultra-low latency compute for real-time inference—ideal for latency-critical applications.•Green AI Infrastructure: Leveraging renewable energy and energy arbitrage to reduce AI’s carbon footprint, with automated ESG reporting for global enterprises.•Enterprise Data Sovereignty & Privacy: Hardware-encrypted, TEE-enabled edge AI that meets the strictest global data regulations, from GDPR to regional data localization laws.GEIF is already transforming key industries with targeted use cases:•Smart Hospitality: Turning hotels and commercial real estate into intelligent compute hubs, scheduling heavy compute during off-peak hours to reduce energy costs and generate new revenue.•Autonomous Mobility: Delivering real-time AI for EVs and smart vehicles, powering autonomous driving, predictive maintenance, and connected mobility ecosystems.•Urban Intelligence: Upgrading smart cities with edge AI for traffic management, public safety, and infrastructure optimization, using smart poles as neural endings in the GEIF network.•Industrial IoT: Enabling edge AI for manufacturing and logistics, with real-time analytics and predictive maintenance that eliminate cloud latency and boost operational efficiency.Building the GEIF Ecosystem: Partnerships and Growth RoadmapGEIF is a collaborative ecosystem, and AIXSpace is partnering with global asset owners, technology providers, and urban operators to unlock the full potential of distributed intelligence:•Hospitality Partners: Global hotel chains and commercial real estate owners transform underutilized space and energy into profit centers with zero upfront investment.•Mobility Partners: EV fleet operators monetize idle GPU power (EVs are parked 90% of the time) into consistent distributed training revenue with DePIN incentives.•Infrastructure Partners: City and urban operators upgrade smart poles, streetlights, and public infrastructure into GEIF nodes, with flexible fixed-rent or revenue-share models.AIXSpace has already deployed a successful Australian prototype of GEIF and is executing a rapid global growth roadmap for active nodes:1.0-6 Months: Prototype Validation – 500-1,000 active nodes.2.7-12 Months: North American Expansion – 5,000-10,000 active nodes.3.13-24 Months: Global Scaled Growth – 50,000-80,000 active nodes.To fuel this growth, AIXSpace is raising a 3M−5M USD Seed Round (a standard Silicon Valley deep-tech seed range), with 70% of funds allocated to R&D & Protocol development (45%) and Market Expansion (25%), and the remaining 30% to Seed Nodes & DePIN incentives (20%) and Operations & Compliance (10%). The investment opportunity offers a 70%+ 5-year CAGR, a 3-5 year payback period, and a 25-40% IRR—driven by the trillion-dollar AI compute market’s rapid shift to the edge, proprietary technology, and a world-class leadership team with expertise in technology, capital, and global operations.A Vision for Ubiquitous AI: Making Intelligence as Accessible as Air“AI’s future is not a bigger cloud—it’s a wider edge,” said a spokesperson for AIXSpace. “GEIF is the intelligent nervous system that awakens the physical world, weaving intelligence into every corner of life by activating dormant resources and solving AI’s most pressing physical and regulatory challenges. We’re building a world where AI is as ubiquitous as electricity—accessible, real-time, sustainable, and secure for everyone, everywhere. This is just the beginning: GEIF will redefine how the world builds and deploys AI, powering the next evolution of the global digital economy.”AIXSpace invites enterprises, asset owners, governments, and investors to join the GEIF journey:•Enterprise Clients: Deploy edge AI with unmatched efficiency via GEIF’s core solutions ( https://aixspace.io ).•GEIF Partners: Activate dormant assets and generate new revenue streams by becoming a GEIF partner ( https://aixspace.io ).•Governments & Cities: Co-build smart city infrastructure and edge AI ecosystems with AIXSpace’s collaborative model ( https://aixspace.io ).•Investors: Fuel the next evolution of AI infrastructure by participating in AIXSpace’s Seed Round ( https://aixspace.io ).About AIXSpaceAIXSpace is a global leader in edge intelligence infrastructure, on a mission to make AI as ubiquitous as electricity by building the Global Edge Intelligence Fabric (GEIF). The company’s proprietary orchestration layer activates the world’s dormant edge resources—commercial buildings, EVs, sensors, and urban infrastructure—into a distributed compute network that delivers real-time, energy-efficient, and secure AI deployment at scale. AIXSpace’s Energy-Compute Coupling and TEE security technologies create a defensible competitive moat, while its DePIN-powered shared value model ensures mutual success for all ecosystem partners. Headquartered at the intersection of global innovation, AIXSpace bridges technology, capital, and global operations to power the edge economy and the next era of ubiquitous AI.Media ContactFor AIXSpace Inc.Email: info@aixspace.ioPhone: +1 646 453 7630Website: https://aixspace.io Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding AIXSpace’s growth roadmap, investment returns, and the adoption of the Global Edge Intelligence Fabric (GEIF). Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including technological challenges, market adoption, and regulatory changes. AIXSpace disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

