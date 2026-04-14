St. Louis Pet Boarding Facility Launches New Client Referral Program

The new referral program rewards existing clients while introducing new clients to Petropolis.

Petropolis’ referral program makes it easier for pet owners to access care by rewarding clients

This program is our way of saying thank you while making it easier for more pets in our community to receive the care they deserve.” — Michael Schifano

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petropolis , a pet care provider serving the greater St. Louis area, has announced the arrival of its new Client Referral Program. This program is designed to reward existing customers for sharing their pet boarding, dog daycare, pet grooming, and dog training experiences with friends, family, and fellow pet owners.Through the referral initiative, current Petropolis clients can now receive service credits when they refer new customers who book services. In return, new clients gain access to Petropolis’ suite of new client discounts, which is currently valued at over $500. Clients can participate through the Petropolis app, QR codes, website, email, or social media.“Our clients are already our biggest advocates,” said Michael Schifano, owner of Petropolis. “This program is our way of saying thank you while making it easier for more pets in our community to receive the care they deserve.”Petropolis emphasizes a philosophy of pet empowerment, focusing on positive reinforcement, enrichment, and individualized attention tailored to each pet’s unique personality and needs. The referral program extends that philosophy beyond the facility by encouraging recommendations between pet parents. Now, more St. Louis pets can experience this science-based approach to pet care.The referral program is now available across all Petropolis services, including dog boarding, cat boarding, dog daycare, dog grooming, and dog training at its Chesterfield and St. Charles locations. This new program demonstrates Petropolis’ dedication to building a strong, connected community of pet owners who value high-quality care for their pets.BOILERPLATEAbout Petropolis: Petropolis is a pet boarding facility with locations in Chesterfield and St. Charles; both locations have a 5-star rating and over 2,000 reviews combined. Their services consist of dog boarding, cat boarding, dog grooming, dog training, and dog daycare. Founded in 1988, Petropolis serves pet owners in the greater St. Louis area.

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