Dog Daycare Provider Revamps Service with New Packages and Enrichment-Focused Activities

Dog boarding facility adds value with new daycare changes.

New changes to Happy Tails’ dog daycare help dogs thrive while saving clients’ money

On top of exercise, owners can expect their dogs to be mentally stimulated, properly socialized, and happily bonded with our professional pet care staff.” — Michael Schifano

ST. ANN, MO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Tails , a dog boarding facility open 24 hours a day, announced new developments to their dog daycare service. Clients can now sign up for cost-effective packages and add special enrichment activities onto their dog’s stay. These changes are designed to give dogs the socialization, exercise, and play they need consistently while keeping services accessible to owners.The dog daycare packages come in 10-day, 20-day, and 30-day bundles and save pet owners 20%, 25%, and 30% respectively on daycare services. They are not only refundable for up to 14 days, but also never expire, so clients can try them at their convenience. It’s a great option for pet parents that consistently use Happy Tails and want to keep doing so at the best value.Pet owners can also take advantage of Happy Tails’ new enrichment activity add-ons, which are mentally and physically engaging sessions led by staff members. These can be added onto any daycare day or boarding stay for only $26, giving dogs not just extra exercise, but the kind of intellectual stimulation that's essential to their wellbeing. Enrichment activities rotate weekly, so there’s always something new in the works.“We want our dog daycare to emphasize overall health, not just physical health,” said Michael Schifano, owner of Happy Tails. “On top of exercise, owners can expect their dogs to be mentally stimulated, properly socialized, and happily bonded with our professional pet care staff.”Ultimately, these updates reflect Happy Tails' broader approach to dog care: pairing flexibility with consistency, so owners can give their dogs the routine they thrive on without sacrificing convenience. Combined with the company's 24/7 model, the new daycare packages and enrichment add-ons make it easier than ever for St. Louis dog owners to build daycare into their dog's pet care routine.BOILERPLATEAbout Happy Tails: Happy Tails is a top dog boarding facility with a 5-star rating across hundreds of reviews. Their services include dog boarding, dog daycare, dog training, and dog grooming. It is one of the few pet boarding businesses that stays open 24 hours a day. Happy Tails is located in St. Ann, MO and serves dog owners across St. Louis.

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