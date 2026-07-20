The Academy of Pet Careers Becomes New Signatory of IAABC's Joint Standards of Practice

The Academy of Pet Careers becomes a signatory of JSOP.

St. Charles trade school takes its commitment to ethical animal care education to the next level

Becoming a signatory shows our persisting dedication to empowering not only our students, but the animals they care for.” — Joseph Schifano

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Academy of Pet Careers (APC) , a national trade school for pet care education, has signed onto the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultant's (IAABC) Joint Standards of Practice (JSOP). This is another step towards the academy's goal of positively changing the pet industry through its teachings.IAABC and other organizations created JSOP in 2018 with a shared mission of promoting science-based, ethical, and human animal care practices. Since 2018, JSOP has been revised several times, updating continuously to mirror the changes in the fast-moving pet care space. In the latest update, APC became a new signatory for these standards.As a signatory of JSOP, the academy commits to teaching compassionate, modern, and morally-sound pet care practices in their school. However, this is not a change in direction for APC. This is yet another step on their same journey towards a better pet care industry."We have always taught science-backed, compassionate pet care through our Pet Empowerment Framework," said Joseph Schifano, President of APC. "Becoming a signatory shows our persisting dedication to empowering not only our students, but the animals they care for."The Pet Empowerment Framework was created by APC to uphold force-free principles in their programs. Instead of using fear, intimidation, or punishment, Pet Empowerment preaches enrichment and confidence-building to honor every pet's independence and wellbeing. By committing to JSOP, the academy maintains the values of Pet Empowerment.In training the next generation of pet care professionals, APC is quietly reshaping the industry. As more professionals enter the field with positive, force-free training under their belts, the pet industry will see a shift towards more considerate and empathetic pet care. APC is proud to be a signatory of JSOP and to continue contributing to this positive shift.BOILERPLATEAbout The Academy of Pet Careers: The Academy of Pet Careers is a leader in pet education with decades of experience and a 5-star rating. APC offers certifications in dog grooming, dog training, and veterinary assisting. Founded in 1993, The Academy of Pet Careers serves aspiring pet professionals in the greater St. Louis area.

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