Petropolis Debuts Dog Daycare Membership Built Around Animal Behavior and Enrichment

Petropolis' new dog daycare membership puts "Pet Empowerment" at the forefront.

New membership program pairs flexible weekly packages with behavior-based pet care for St. Louis dog owners

Members can expect personalized enrichment, exercise, social interaction, and a team of certified professionals to care for them every step of the way.” — Michael Schifano

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petropolis , a St. Louis-area pet care provider with locations in Chesterfield and St. Charles, announced the launch of its new dog daycare membership. This weekly dog daycare program is designed to give dogs consistent socialization, enrichment, and behavior-aware supervision while their owners are preoccupied.The membership is built around Petropolis's Pet Empowerment model, a three-part framework grounded in positive reinforcement and force-free handling. Every dog who joins receives a behavioral assessment before being matched into playgroups based on size, temperament, energy level, and play style, unlike other facilities that group solely on size.Membership packages range from $44 - $136 per week and include perks such as service credits, discounts, camera access, photo updates, and Petropolis’ own “Happy, Safe, and Healthy Pet Guarantee.” All packages get access to their robust facilities, which include outdoor areas with streams, waterfalls, splash pads, hills, tunnels, and even a trampoline. Indoor spaces are divided into private, climate-controlled suites for relaxation."This membership provides dogs with a consistent health routine," said Michael Schifano, owner of Petropolis. "Members can expect personalized enrichment, exercise, social interaction, and a team of certified professionals to care for them every step of the way."Members may also choose to add Petropolis’ enrichment activity add-ons, which are mentally and physically engaging activities with staff members. These can be added onto any daycare day or boarding stay for $29 and ensure not only proper exercise, but intellectual stimulation, which is vital for dogs’ wellbeing.Excessive barking, separation anxiety, destructive behavior, or even aggression can be signs that a dog is understimulated. With consistent exercise, mental engagement, and socialization, dogs can experience major improvements in behavior, mood, and overall health. By utilizing a dog daycare membership like the one offered by Petropolis, owners gain the benefits of expert pet care while their dogs get access to what helps them thrive.BOILERPLATEAbout Petropolis: Petropolis is a pet boarding facility with locations in Chesterfield and St. Charles; both locations have a 5-star rating and 2,000 reviews combined. Their services consist of dog boarding, cat boarding, dog grooming, dog training, and dog daycare. Founded in 1988, Petropolis serves pet owners in the greater St. Louis area.

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