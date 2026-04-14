Workplace Order Banning Abortion Protestor Based on Act Outside Clinic Is Proper—C.A.

An anti-abortion activist, who bumped into an employee of a Redlands-based clinic with his stomach during efforts to block her from interrupting a conversation between another protestor and a potential client outside the gated premises, was properly subjected to a workplace violence restraining order requiring him to stay 100 yards away from the facility for three years, the Third District Court of Appeal held yesterday.

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