Huddle House Opens in Decatur on April 14

Brings new energy and homestyle favorites to the community this spring

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House is officially opening its newest location in Decatur on April 14, bringing its signature comfort food and warm hospitality to the community. Owned and operated by Nilkanth Mahadev Inc., led by the Patel family, the restaurant is located at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane and marks an exciting addition to the local dining scene.“Huddle House has long been known for bringing people together over great food, and we’re excited to bring that experience to the Decatur community,” said Natalie Hansen, Vice President of Franchise Development for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company of Huddle House.Known for serving breakfast all day, flavorful Smashburgers, and hearty homestyle meals, the new Decatur Huddle House will feature the brand’s full menu in a welcoming, family-friendly environment. Guests can enjoy dine-in service, convenient pickup, or delivery options.The opening comes at a time of continued growth and momentum for both the brand and the local business community, with increased development and accessibility contributing to the area’s ongoing expansion.The location will be open 11 am to 8 pm on April 14 and then Sunday through Thursday from 6 am to 8 pm and Friday & Saturday from 6 am to 10 pm.Huddle House currently has nearly 300 locations open or in development.The company is actively exploring expansion in AL, GA, KS, MO, MS, IL, IN, KY, TN and beyond. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com , and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

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