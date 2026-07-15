Krispy Krunchy Chicken Named on USA TODAY's 10Best Fried Chicken List for the Third Year Running

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three years. Three wins. Krispy Krunchy Chicken, one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store industry, has earned a spot on USA TODAY's 10Best Fried Chicken list for the third consecutive year, cementing its status as a fried chicken giant that competes with and beats the biggest names in the category.While other chains on the list built their reputation behind drive-thru windows and dining rooms, Krispy Krunchy built its brand almost entirely inside convenience stores. The brand meets Americans where they already are, which is at the c-store counter, grabbing gas, snacks and now some of the best fried chicken in the country.With over 3,600 locations spanning all 48 contiguous states and more than a million pounds of chicken sold weekly, Krispy Krunchy has turned the corner store into a fried chicken destination."We didn't need a thousand standalone restaurants to become one of America's favorite fried chicken brands. We just needed to show up where our guests already are," said Neil Beam, Chief Technology Officer for Krispy Krunchy Chicken. "Three straight years on this list proves the point."The recognition caps a period of rapid growth for the brand, one of the fastest growing hot food concepts in the convenience store industry. Krispy Krunchy hand-breads its mild Cajun-spiced fried chicken in store daily, delivering restaurant-quality food with c-store convenience and driving traffic for operators nationwide.The 10BEST program launched in 1999 and offers readers insights on how to live well and travel smart through its original, unbiased, and experiential content. In 2013, USA TODAY welcomed the awards and subsequently became USA TODAY 10BEST, continuing the brand’s mission to provide invaluable insights and tips to help readers make the most of their free time.For more information about Krispy Krunchy Chicken, including opening your own location, visit www.krispykrunchy.com , or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Krispy Krunchy ChickenKrispy Krunchy Chicken is one of the fastest-growing hot food concepts in the convenience store business, operating more than 3,600 locations across the 48 contiguous United States. Founded in Louisiana in 1989, the brand is known for its hand-breaded, mildly Cajun-spiced fried chicken, jumbo tenders, and signature honey biscuits.In recent years, Krispy Krunchy Chicken has been recognized by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, named to Yelp’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Brands, and featured by leading industry publications including QSR Magazine, CSP, and Restaurant Business for its rapid national growth and innovative foodservice program. The brand serves guests in convenience stores, truck stops, universities, casinos, and major venues nationwide, including the Official Fried Chicken of the Boston Red Sox. To learn more about partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken, visit http://krispykrunchy.com/partnering.

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