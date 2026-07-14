Handel’s Ice Cream Tops Off National Ice Cream Day with Limited-Edition Hat Giveaway

First 250 customers receive FREE cap with any ice cream purchase on July 19

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream, the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is topping off National Ice Cream Day in style as they will be giving FREE limited-edition hats to the first 250 guests at each store who purchase an ice cream on Sunday, July 19. The new Handel’s hat, paired with any of their fun-filled ice cream flavors, is the perfect way to stay cool this summer. Limit one per person. Per person ice cream purchase required.“National Ice Cream Day is one of our favorite holidays,” said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel's Ice Cream. “We love a reason to celebrate what we do best, and this year, we’re going even bigger with our hat giveaway. Guests can take home a fun keepsake that’s a perfect fit for ice cream runs, hanging at the beach, or wherever their summer plans take them.”The limited-edition Handel’s baseball caps are in the brand’s signature blue and feature its logo across the front (including the iconic cherry). The company is releasing the adjustable hats exclusively for National Ice Cream Day 2026. They will be available only on July 19 for the first 250 customers at each location who purchase an ice cream, whether in a cup, cone, Four-Scoop Sampler, or other frozen creation. Available while supplies last and at participating locations. One per person.Each Handel’s features a selection of 48 flavors, made fresh daily in-store, from classics like chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry to seasonal offerings, with flavors varying by location. Top favorites include Banana Cream Pie, Black Raspberry, Buckeye, Chocoholic Chunk, Graham Central Station, Knot Your Average Dough, Strawberry Cheesecake, and more.Need some inspiration for how to enjoy the sweet holiday? Handel’s recently released a new non-dairy line featuring Oatly Full Fat Milk. Scoop up the Coffee Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie, or Peanut Butter. These creations are fan favorites transformed into creamy, dreamy oatmilk delights. All shops are featuring two of the three non-dairy flavors throughout July.In 1984, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed July as National Ice Cream Month and established National Ice Cream as the third Sunday of the month. For more information about Handel’s Ice Cream, including menu and locations, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2026 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

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