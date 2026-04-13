4Life Clinical Study

Research and Development

4Life Research issued a technical white paper titled, Clinical Study on Rapid Modulating Effects of 4Life Transfer Factor® Max on Immune Stem Cells.

Within hours, those participants who consumed 4Life Transfer Factor Max experienced a notable increase in cell surface markers, indicating cellular activation and stem cell mobilization.” — Dr. Brent Vaughan, PhD, RD, Senior Vice President of Research & Development

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Life Research issued a technical white paper titled, Clinical Study on Rapid Modulating Effects of 4Life Transfer FactorMax on Immune Stem Cells.Immune stem cells develop in bone marrow before circulating to the blood stream. When necessary, these cells then transfer from blood to tissue for an immune response of repair and rejuvenation.Dr. Brent Vaughan, PhD, RD, Senior Vice President of Research & Development: “We conducted this clinical trial at NIS Labs in Klamath Lake, Oregon. Our purpose was to compare the effects of 4Life Transfer Factor Max against a placebo in healthy adults who had never taken a transfer factor product.”The study included two phases. In the first phase, blood was drawn prior to the administration of a placebo or 4Life Transfer Factor Max. Thereafter, each participant’s blood was drawn another three times at the top of the hour. They were then sent home. A week later, they returned for phase two and received the opposite product. The procedure was repeated.Dr. Vaughan: “The results were quite positive. Within hours, those participants who consumed 4Life Transfer Factor Max experienced a notable increase in cell surface markers, indicating cellular activation and stem cell mobilization into the tissue.”The results suggest that those who consumed 4Life Transfer Factor Max experienced short-term systematic immune system activity.It’s imperative to note is that neither 4Life Transfer Factor Max nor any statement in this press release has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any international health ministry and that none of 4Life products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.Find Technical White Paper here: https://media2.4life.com/images/hostedMedia/TF_Max_0426_TFMax_ClinicalStudy_WhitePaper_ENG.pdf 4Life, The Immune System Company, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

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