Thousands Participate in Foundation 4Life Event

As part of 4Life Convention 2026, thousands of people participated in the Foundation 4Life charity event, One Under the Sun.

At Foundation 4Life, we’ve been proud partners with the Granite Education Foundation for years. The organization aligns seamlessly with our overall mission tow alleviate childhood poverty. ” — 4Life Director of Services Jenna Lisonbee

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of 4Life Convention 2026, thousands of people participated in the Foundation 4Life charity event, One Under the Sun.The day was orchestrated by 4Life Director of Services Jenna Lisonbee in partnership with the non-profit, Granite Education Foundation. Participants assembled five thousand snack kits and rolled and tied 1,000 fleece blankets for children in need.With 56,000 students among more than eighty schools, Utah’s Granite School District is the fourth largest district in the country. Nearly half of the school district’s students qualify for free or reduced lunch—an indication of how great the need is among this vulnerable population. Of all Granite students, 48% are economically disadvantaged.Jenna Lisonbee: “At Foundation 4Life, we’ve been proud partners with the Granite Education Foundation for years. The organization aligns seamlessly with our overall mission to alleviate childhood poverty. Today, 4Life employees and Affiliates from around the world gathered to address the needs of students in our Salt Lake Valley community.”Dave and Bianca Lisonbee founded 4Life in 1998. In 2006, Bianca Lisonbee founded Foundation 4Life to serve as a vehicle for her lifetime passion and commitment to service. After Bianca’s untimely passing in 2023, her daughter Jenna took up the mantel of Foundation 4Life activities around the world. To date, Foundation 4Life has conducted activities on six of the world’s seven continents; including Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.4Life, The Immune System Company, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

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