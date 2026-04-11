4Life Awards Inaugural Lawrence Prize

4Life Founder David Lisonbee Places Lawrence Prize Medal on Dr. Qi Jia. 4Life: The Immune System Company. 4Life Lawrence Prize Medal.

4Life Founder David Lisonbee names Dr. Qi Jia the inaugural recipient of the 2026 Lawrence Prize.

True leadership isn’t about being recognized—it’s about recognizing others.” — 4Life Founder David Lisonbee

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Life Founder David Lisonbee named Dr. Qi Jia the inaugural recipient of the 2026 Lawrence Prize.H. Sherwood Lawrence, once head of immunology at NYU, discovered transfer factors in 1949. Following the launch of 4Life in 1998, Lisonbee discovered transfer factor in egg yolk. Then 4Life learned how to suspend transfer factor peptides in dietary liquid form. Finally, more than 75 years since Lawrence’s original discovery of transfer factors in humans, 4Life identified transfer factors in the plant kingdom.The Lawrence Prize intends to recognize scientific rigor, intellectual curiosity, and integrity in research. 4Life Chief Scientific Officer Dr. David Vollmer: “The Lawrence Prize is our version of the Nobel. Dr. Jia, CEO of UNIGEN, played a key role in helping us identify transfer factors in the brassica napus seed. There is no one more deserving of this honor than him.”Qi Jia, Ph.D., has worked for UNIGEN since the company’s inception in 1996. He was named President & CEO in 2021. Among his accomplishments is the creation of the proprietary natural products library, PhytoLogix—which includes thousands of specie collections from around the world.Dr. Jia received his B.S. in Medicinal Chemistry from Beijing Medical University in (1985) and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from Texas Christian University (1995).Since 1998, 4Life has been the recipient of dozens of top honors for research, discovery, publication, manufacturing, & customer satisfaction. But corporate executives aren’t satisfied by the mere act of receiving awards. The company uses its platform as a world leading manufacturer of immune system nutraceuticals to honor others.Lisonbee: “True leadership isn’t about being recognized—it’s about recognizing others.”4Life, The Immune System Company, and the first to bring transfer factor research to market, has offices in dozens of countries to serve the company’s worldwide customers.

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