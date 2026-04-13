William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Dividend

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Sadlier declares $1.50/share dividend, payable May 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2026. A leader in K–12 educational publishing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”), a leading publisher of educational materials, announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting of the Board on April 7, 2026, declared a dividend of $1.50 per share of its Common Stock payable on May 14, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2026.About SadlierWilliam H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Since 1832, Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential—in school and throughout life.

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