Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,612 in the last 365 days.

Sadlier’s From Phonics to Reading Achieves ESSA Tier 2 Evidence, Demonstrating Measurable Impact on Student Outcomes

Sadlier Logo

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL)

From Phonics to Reading was designed to reflect what research tells us about how students learn to read. Seeing statistically significant results in real classrooms is exactly the outcome we expected.”
— Dr. Wiley Blevins
NEW YORK, NC, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William H. Sadlier, Inc., a leader in evidence-based educational solutions, today announced that From Phonics to Reading, its widely adopted foundational literacy program by Wiley Blevins, has achieved ESSA Tier 2 (Moderate Evidence) under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

A newly released independent study conducted by the Center for Research and Reform in Education (CRRE) at Johns Hopkins University found that students using From Phonics to Reading demonstrated statistically significant gains in reading achievement compared to peers using other instructional approaches.

The quasi-experimental, mixed-methods study evaluated implementation across a large northeastern school district and included over 1,000 students in Grades 1–3. Results showed that students using the program outperformed comparison students on the NWEA MAP Reading assessment, with statistically significant gains (p = .004) and a positive effect size.

Notably, Grade 1 students experienced the strongest impact, with gains exceeding three points and a substantially higher effect size, reinforcing the importance of early, explicit phonics instruction.

Meghan Buettner
William H. Sadlier, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sadlier’s From Phonics to Reading Achieves ESSA Tier 2 Evidence, Demonstrating Measurable Impact on Student Outcomes

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.