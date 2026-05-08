Sadlier’s From Phonics to Reading Achieves ESSA Tier 2 Evidence, Demonstrating Measurable Impact on Student Outcomes
William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL)
A newly released independent study conducted by the Center for Research and Reform in Education (CRRE) at Johns Hopkins University found that students using From Phonics to Reading demonstrated statistically significant gains in reading achievement compared to peers using other instructional approaches.
The quasi-experimental, mixed-methods study evaluated implementation across a large northeastern school district and included over 1,000 students in Grades 1–3. Results showed that students using the program outperformed comparison students on the NWEA MAP Reading assessment, with statistically significant gains (p = .004) and a positive effect size.
Notably, Grade 1 students experienced the strongest impact, with gains exceeding three points and a substantially higher effect size, reinforcing the importance of early, explicit phonics instruction.
Meghan Buettner
William H. Sadlier, Inc.
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