Sadlier’s From Phonics to Reading Earns Tier 3 ESSA Evidence in Johns Hopkins University Study
Independent study confirms statistically significant reading gains and strong teacher-reported outcomes with Sadlier’s Science of Reading-aligned program.
“We’re proud that From Phonics to Reading has demonstrated strong, measurable student growth in an independent study conducted by Johns Hopkins University, achieving ESSA Tier 3: Promising Evidence status. These results affirm Sadlier’s commitment to developing programs grounded in the Science of Reading and proven to make a real difference in classrooms,” said Nicole Stephen, Research and Development Director, Academics.
About Sadlier
William H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Since 1832, Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in school and throughout life.
