Sadlier’s From Phonics to Reading Earns Tier 3 ESSA Evidence in Johns Hopkins University Study

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier”) announced that From Phonics to Reading™ has earned ESSA Tier 3 : Promising Evidence status. A two-year study conducted by Johns Hopkins University found statistically significant positive impacts for students using From Phonics to Reading, who outgained comparison students by 7.5 points on i-Ready Reading, with notable gains for kindergarten, Black, ELL, and high-achieving students. Teachers reported improved reading skills, greater engagement, and valued the program’s consistent instructional routines.“We’re proud that From Phonics to Reading has demonstrated strong, measurable student growth in an independent study conducted by Johns Hopkins University, achieving ESSA Tier 3: Promising Evidence status. These results affirm Sadlier’s commitment to developing programs grounded in the Science of Reading and proven to make a real difference in classrooms,” said Nicole Stephen, Research and Development Director, Academics.Read the full report here About SadlierWilliam H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Since 1832, Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in school and throughout life.

