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Vt Route 100, Pittsfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland VSP 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 100 is re-open in the area of house #2715 and Townsend Brook Rd in Pittsfield. 

Please drive with care as Green Mountain Power is still on scene reconstructing and directing traffic. 

Thank you 


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Vt Route 100, Pittsfield

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