Vt Route 100, Pittsfield
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland VSP
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vt Route 100 is re-open in the area of house #2715 and Townsend Brook Rd in Pittsfield.
Please drive with care as Green Mountain Power is still on scene reconstructing and directing traffic.
Thank you
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