Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation & LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:
26B3003994
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Field
Station
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026 | 0915 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Sunderland
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 27.0
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION:
- Negligent Operation
- Leaving the Scene of an
Accident
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andrew O. Eghobamien
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hudson, MI
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: M2
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Dustin F. Tobin
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-550
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damaged Driver’s Mirror
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 21st, 2026, at approximately 0915 hours,
Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a
motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 by Mile Marker 27.0, after which Vehicle #1
failed to stop. Troopers successfully located Vehicle #1 and identified the
operator as Andrew O. Eghobamien (52). Following an investigation, it was
discovered that Eghobamien was operating Vehicle #1 in a negligent and unsafe
manner resulting in a collision. Eghobamien was subsequently issued a citation
for Negligent Operation & Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2026 | 0830
hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
--
Trooper
Michael Arel
Vermont
State Police
“B” Troop
– Shaftsbury
96 Airport
Road
Shaftsbury,
VT 05262
(802)
442-5421
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