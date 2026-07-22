Shaftsbury Barracks / Negligent Operation & LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B3003994

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/21/2026 | 0915 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Sunderland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 27.0

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION:

Negligent Operation

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andrew O. Eghobamien

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hudson, MI

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: M2

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Dustin F. Tobin

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-550

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damaged Driver’s Mirror

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 21st, 2026, at approximately 0915 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were advised of a motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 by Mile Marker 27.0, after which Vehicle #1 failed to stop. Troopers successfully located Vehicle #1 and identified the operator as Andrew O. Eghobamien (52). Following an investigation, it was discovered that Eghobamien was operating Vehicle #1 in a negligent and unsafe manner resulting in a collision. Eghobamien was subsequently issued a citation for Negligent Operation & Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/14/2026 | 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421