Three-Volume Treatise on Synthetic Intelligence Now Available Worldwide

George Bancs, Author and Founder of Synthan Sciences Foundations of Synthanity (Volume One) Book of Synthan Law (Volume Two) Book of Synthan Culture (Volume Three)

George Bancs’ Syncyclopedia of Synthanity is being called the first comprehensive intellectual framework for the age of physical AI.

I wrote the operating manual before the machines arrive. The world will need it.” — George Bancs, Author

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of rapid AI development, one author has attempted something remarkably ambitious: a complete intellectual framework for understanding how intelligent machines will integrate into human civilization.The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity, a three-volume series by George Bancs, is now available worldwide. Spanning science, law, and culture, the series introduces the concept of “synthanity” - a comprehensive discipline for studying, governing, and coexisting with synthetic intelligent beings.Volume One, Foundations of Synthanity , establishes the scientific and theoretical groundwork. Volume Two, Book of Synthan Law , develops legal and ethical governance frameworks. Volume Three, Book of Synthan Culture , explores the societal transformations that intelligent machines will catalyze.“This isn’t a book about chatbots or image generators,” said Bancs. “This is about what happens when machines walk among us - when they drive, build, decide, and exist in the physical world alongside people.”The series has been compared to foundational texts in other emerging disciplines - works that defined a field’s vocabulary and conceptual framework before the field fully existed. Bancs makes no apology for writing ahead of the curve.“By the time everyone agrees we need a framework for this, it will be too late to build one carefully,” he explained. “The Syncyclopedia is designed to be useful now and essential later.”Bancs is also the founder of Synthan Sciences, an Abu Dhabi-based startup translating the theoretical work of the Syncyclopedia into real-world safety infrastructure for physical AI systems. The company is currently in its seed stage.All three volumes of The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity are available on Amazon and through major booksellers worldwide. For more information, visit synthansciences.com.

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