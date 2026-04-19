Synthan Sciences George Bancs, Author and Founder of Synthan Sciences

With a proprietary safety architecture for autonomous machines, Synthan Sciences positions itself as essential infrastructure for the physical AI market.

Every autonomous machine will need a safety layer. We’re building it first.” — George Bancs, CEO, Synthan Sciences

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the broader AI market accelerates toward a projected $1.81 trillion valuation by 2030, according to Grand View Research, with physical AI representing one of its fastest-growing segments, one Abu Dhabi-based startup is betting that the biggest opportunity isn’t in building autonomous machines - it’s in making them safe. Synthan Sciences , founded by George Bancs, is preparing a seed funding round to scale its proprietary safety infrastructure for physical AI systems. The company has developed a multi-layer safety architecture spanning hardware, protocol, and identity verification for autonomous machines.The investment thesis is straightforward: every autonomous vehicle, humanoid robot, and intelligent machine operating in the real world will need safety certification and monitoring infrastructure. Synthan Sciences is building that infrastructure.“Think of it like cybersecurity was for the internet,” said Bancs. “At first, nobody thought they needed it. Then everybody did. Physical AI safety is on the same trajectory, except the stakes are higher because these systems operate in the real world.”The company operates under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulatory framework, which Bancs describes as one of the most progressive jurisdictions for deep-tech innovation. ADGM’s regulatory sandbox and forward-looking approach to AI governance align with Synthan Sciences’ mission.Synthan Sciences occupies a unique position in the AI investment landscape. While most AI startups focus on capabilities - making machines smarter, faster, more capable - Synthan Sciences focuses on the trust layer that enables those capabilities to be deployed safely at scale.The company’s intellectual foundations are documented in The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity , a three-volume series by Bancs that covers the science, law, and culture of synthetic intelligence. The series is available on Amazon and through major booksellers worldwide.Qualified investors interested in the Synthan Sciences seed round can learn more at synthansciences.com.

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