What Does Society Look Like When Machines Are Part of It? New Book Explores

Book of Synthan Culture (Volume Three)

The final volume of The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity envisions the cultural and social transformations when synthetic beings become part of everyday life.

Technology changes what we can do. Culture determines what we become.” — George Bancs, Author

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The technology industry has invested billions preparing machines to enter human society. Almost nothing has been spent preparing human society for machines.That’s the central argument of the Book of Synthan Culture , the third and final volume of The Syncyclopedia of Synthanity by George Bancs. Where the series’ first two volumes addressed science and law, this volume turns to the most human dimension of all: culture.The book explores how the emergence of intelligent, autonomous machines will transform social structures, economic systems, creative industries, and the very concept of identity. Bancs argues that the cultural impact of physical AI will be far more profound and far less discussed - than its technical capabilities.“Everyone is asking what AI can do,” said Bancs. “Almost nobody is asking what AI will mean - for communities, for work, for how we understand what it means to be human.”The Book of Synthan Culture covers topics including synthetic social integration, the economics of human-machine labor coexistence, cultural identity in a post-autonomous world, and the philosophical implications of creating beings that can learn, adapt, and potentially develop their own cultural expressions.The volume completes the intellectual arc of the Syncyclopedia series, moving from scientific foundations through legal governance to the broadest questions about the kind of civilization humanity is building.Bancs, who is also the founder of Synthan Sciences - a startup developing safety infrastructure for physical AI - sees the book series and the company as two sides of the same mission: ensuring that the age of intelligent machines is also an age of safety, accountability, and human flourishing.Book of Synthan Culture and the complete Syncyclopedia series are available on Amazon and through major booksellers worldwide. Visit synthansciences.com for more.

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