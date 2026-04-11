ABA, State Bars Blast DOJ Proposal To Block Bar Probes

(Subscription required) The American Bar Association and a chorus of state and local bar groups have come out against a proposed rule that would allow the U.S. Department of Justice to pause and review state-level ethics complaints against its attorneys, calling the proposal "unlawful and unconstitutional."

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