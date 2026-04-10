Rezolve.ai Announces On‑Demand Webinar on the Agentic Workforce Transforming IT, HR, and Shared Services

A 30‑minute executive webinar explores how AI agents move enterprises beyond ticketing and traditional automation

The Agentic Workforce is where AI moves from assistance to execution” — Manish Sharma, CRO, Rezolve.ai.

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, an enterprise Agentic AI platform for IT and shared services, today announced the availability of its on‑demand webinar, “Agentic Workforce for IT, HR and Shared Services.” The session explores how organizations are advancing beyond legacy, ticket‑driven models toward agent‑driven execution that accelerates resolution, reduces operational cost, and improves employee experience.

Watch it here: https://www.rezolve.ai/webinars/agentic-workforce-for-it-hr-shared-services

As employee expectations rise, IT, HR, and shared services teams are increasingly constrained by slow queues, manual approvals, and fragmented systems. This 30‑minute webinar cuts through industry hype to present the operational reality of an Agentic Workforce inside modern enterprises—where work is no longer just routed, but completed autonomously.

The webinar features insights from Chris Martin, Agentic‑AI and ITSM Sales Leader, and Robert O’Brien, Creative Director and Content Strategist at Rezolve.ai. The session demonstrates how specialist AI agents are reshaping IT operations, HR services, payroll, Finance Operations, and shared services through autonomous, end‑to‑end workflows.

“Enterprises are reaching the limit of what ticketing systems and traditional automation can deliver,” said Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at Rezolve.ai. “An Agentic Workforce changes the equation entirely—digital team members don’t just route work, they execute it end to end. This webinar shows what that shift looks like in practice and why organizations are moving from experimentation to real operational adoption.”

“For years, shared services teams have been measured by how efficiently they move tickets,” said Chris Martin, Agentic‑AI and ITSM Sales Leader at Rezolve.ai. “Agentic AI flips that model entirely. When digital team members can reason, act, and integrate across systems, success is no longer about throughput—it’s about outcomes. That’s the shift enterprises are beginning to take seriously.”

Unlike traditional automation or chatbot‑based solutions, agentic AI systems are designed to operate with context, autonomy, and intent—dynamically making decisions and executing tasks across enterprise platforms rather than relying on static rules or workflows.

Key Topics Covered in the Webinar Include:

What an AI agent actually is—and what it is not

How digital team members differ from traditional automation

The shift from legacy ticket queues to agent‑driven execution

How shared services workflows change under an agentic model

Integration with platforms including ServiceNow, Workday, SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Entra, SharePoint, and more

What organizations experience one year into Agentic AI adoption

The webinar is designed for IT leaders, HR executives, shared services leaders, and digital transformation teams looking for practical, real‑world insight into deploying AI agents at enterprise scale.

Discover how to transform your support operations with our Modern Service Desk solution.

Learn more: https://www.rezolve.ai/product/modern-service-desk

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is an enterprise Agentic AI solution that deploys specialist AI agents for IT and shared services to reduce operational costs, accelerate resolution, and elevate employee experience. Acting as a system of intelligence across enterprise platforms, Rezolve.ai enables digital team members that execute work autonomously—not just answer questions.

For more information, visit https://www.rezolve.ai

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