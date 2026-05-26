Rezolve.ai named a Major Contender in Everest Group's Enterprise Search Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

Recognition acknowledges Rezolve.ai's enterprise search capabilities within its agentic AI product for IT, HR, and FinOps support.

Enterprise search must resolve, not just retrieve—this recognition validates our agentic approach.” — Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, the leading agentic AI product for IT, HR, and FinOps support, today announced that Everest Group has named the company a Major Contender in the Enterprise Search Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.

Everest Group's Enterprise Search Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 evaluates providers on vision and capability and on market impact. The recognition acknowledges Rezolve.ai's enterprise search capabilities within Rezolve.ai Sidekick, the company's unified agentic interface that connects search and knowledge retrieval to autonomous workflows.

"Enterprise search has long been measured by what it surfaces. Our customers measure it by what it resolves," said Saurabh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Rezolve.ai. "Being named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Enterprise Search Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 reflects the architectural choice we made early: to bring search, knowledge, and agentic action together."

"The mandate from IT, HR, and FinOps leaders has shifted from indexing knowledge to operationalizing it," said Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Rezolve.ai. "Rezolve.ai Sidekick closes that loop by turning every employee query into a candidate for autonomous resolution through workflows and automations grounded in the customer's own System of Record. This recognition from Everest Group reflects the outcomes our customers are already realizing across IT, HR, and FinOps."

Enterprises evaluating providers in the enterprise search segment can review the full assessment to understand the comparative provider landscape.

The Enterprise Search Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 is available on the Everest Group website at https://www.everestgrp.com/report/egr-2026-71-r-8114/.

To explore Rezolve.ai's approach to autonomous resolution across IT, HR, and FinOps support, visit https://www.rezolve.ai/

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is the agentic AI product purpose-built for IT, HR, and FinOps support. The product deploys specialist AI agents that resolve employee requests through autonomous workflows and automations, helping enterprises reduce cost, accelerate resolution, and elevate the employee experience. Headquartered in Dublin, California. To see Rezolve.ai in action, visit Rezolve.ai Demo Page

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

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