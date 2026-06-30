Rezolve.ai named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI in ITSM, 2026

We believe that recognition in the Digital Workplace Operations Automation Platforms category reflects growing momentum for agentic AI in ITSM

What buyers are really asking for is operational outcomes, fewer manual touches, faster resolution, and work that moves without handoffs” — Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer of Rezolve.ai.

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai today announced it has been named a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in ITSM, 2026, in the Digital Workplace Operations Automation Platforms category.

Digital workplace operations automation is an emerging approach to coordinating and automating day-to-day operational tasks across the systems that support employees, from service management to endpoint, identity, and digital employee experience. Rezolve.ai applies agentic AI to this work, helping IT teams orchestrate and automate complex, cross-system workflows.

"Service management is moving from systems of record to systems of intelligence, and the teams we work with want agentic AI that takes action across their tools, not another point feature," said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai. "We see this recognition as a marker of how quickly the category is maturing, and it reinforces where we are focused."

"What buyers are really asking for is operational outcomes, fewer manual touches, faster resolution, and work that moves without handoffs," said Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer of Rezolve.ai. "Organizations typically evaluate this over a 90 to 180 day cycle, and they want proof of value before they commit. Recognition in an emerging category helps frame that conversation, and the outcomes are what earn the decision."

Attribution: Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI in ITSM, 2026, Chris Matchett, Chris Laske, Siddharth Shetty, 2 June 2026.

Gartner disclaimer: GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is an agentic AI ITSM solution that spans the full IT service management lifecycle, from request capture and case handling to knowledge, workflows and automations, and agentic action. It helps IT teams resolve common requests autonomously, orchestrate work across their existing systems, and build complex automations conversationally, deflecting up to 85 percent of repetitive tickets. Rezolve.ai is operated by Actionable Science Inc. Learn more at https://www.rezolve.ai/

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