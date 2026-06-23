Everest Group Names Rezolve.ai a Major Contender in the IT Service Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026

We are honored to be named a Major Contender by Everest Group in the IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026” — Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, the agentic AI ITSM, today announced that Everest Group has named the company a Major Contender in the IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026, part of Everest Group’s Digital Workplace research program.

The IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 evaluates providers on vision and capability and on market impact.

“We are honored to be named a Major Contender by Everest Group in the IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026,” said Saurabh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Rezolve.ai.

"Being recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in the IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 is a proud moment for our team, and we will keep investing in agentic AI for IT service management," said Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, Rezolve.ai.

The IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 is available on the Everest Group website at https://www.everestgrp.com/report/egr-2026-66-r-8156/.



About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is an agentic AI solution built for IT service management. It unifies a System of Record for IT (incident, problem, change, service catalog, asset, and configuration management) with a System of Intelligence of specialist AI agents, resolving employee requests through autonomous workflows and automations. This helps enterprises reduce cost, accelerate resolution, and improve the employee experience. Rezolve.ai is headquartered in Dublin, California. To see Rezolve.ai in action, visit: https://www.rezolve.ai/discover-rezolve/personalized-demo

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