Home & Business Security Company Earns High Customer Satisfaction

Alert 360 Security Experts Provides World-Class Service Best Customer Service from Security Provider Alert 360 Top customer service provided by Alert 360 monitoring experts

Alert 360 Maintains 80+ Net Promoter Score

Customers who rely on home and business security services should expect the highest levels of satisfaction from start to finish.” — Kent Morris

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alert 360, one of the largest home and business security providers in the United States, announced today that it consistently earns a Net Promoter Score in the high 80s. Net Promoter Score (NPS) is a metric that uses customers’ likelihood to recommend a product, service, or organization as a score for customer experience. Additionally, the company announced its team members who were awarded for their customer service performance in the first quarter.How a Top-Rated Security Company Provides the Best Customer Service“Customers who rely on home and business security services to protect their lives and valuables should expect the highest levels of customer satisfaction from the start of their service and every step along the way,” said Kent Morris, Vice President of Customer Experience at Alert 360. “Home and business owners with alarm systems should feel confident in the service they receive and trust that their security provider has a proven track record of providing reliable security, customer service, and alarm monitoring.”Alert 360 shares its focus on these key areas and beliefs in order to provide the best customer service and leading home and business security systems:• Customer service should be the highest priority in every service area of home and business security, from sales and installation to monitoring and billing.• When choosing a reliable, professionally monitored security company , customers should research Net Promoter Scores and review customer testimonials • The best home and business security company will include those with experience, local branch locations, contract transparency, and the latest security technology.As an example of a security provider with high customer satisfaction, Alert 360’s customer service focus is based on a company mantra and goal, “Make It Happen!” This philosophy empowers employees to go above and beyond to ensure total customer satisfaction and contributes to the company’s high Net Promoter Score. In the home and business security industry, customer service is an important factor. A consistent score of 80+ — like Alert 360 holds — is considered the "world class" category of customer experience providers usually found only in brands with exceptional service. This month, the company is celebrating its first quarter "Make It Happen!" customer service award recipients. These team members were recognized for their commitment to customer excellence.Alert 360’s First Quarter "Make It Happen!" Customer Service Award Recipients:Jemari Wheaton – Retention TeamIsrael Laurs – Video MonitoringAJ Black – Alarm DispatchThomas Purzner – Technical SupportAshley Warner – Inside SalesChristine Wilson – Customer Care“Measuring our Net Promoter Score allows us to continually improve our service by actively listening to our customers and acting on their feedback. Maintaining Net Promoter Scores consistently over 80 also does not happen by accident; it happens when all of our employees come together to ‘Make it Happen!,’ to provide security services that go above and beyond for our customers," said Morris. "We are honored to celebrate these individuals who embody our core customer service values every day in order to provide trusted, expert security services."About Alert 360Founded in 1973, Alert 360 is celebrating its 53rd year as a leading home and business security company. The company is a premier provider of smart home automation, energy management solutions, advanced video camera monitoring , CCTV surveillance, and more. The company consistently maintains a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80+, a world-class ranking that reflects its commitment to the highest customer satisfaction in the security alarm industry. Alert 360 offers free security system consultations and is currently expanding its team. For more information regarding home security services, business security systems, company history, or a new career, visit Alert360.com.

Alert 360 - Securing Homes and Businesses for Over 50 Years

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