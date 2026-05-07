Alert 360 Opens New Security Alarm Monitoring Center

Alert 360 5 Diamond Monitoring Center Alert 360 Cityplex Towers in Tulsa, Oklahoma Monitoring Center Ribbon Cutting

Home and business security company expands U.S.-based monitoring operations to support nationwide customers and growing live video monitoring services.

At Alert 360, we are committed to ensuring that our security solutions are not only technologically advanced but also grounded in the expertise of our team members.” — Richard Ginsburg

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alert 360, one of the largest home and business security providers in the United States, announced it has opened a new security alarm monitoring center in Tulsa . The new security system monitoring center:• Is located in Alert 360’s corporate offices at the Cityplex Towers in Tulsa;• Provides real-time security system alarm monitoring and more for homes and businesses nationwide;• Supports Alert 360’s security customers from coast to coast and is one of the company’s two U.S.-based UL/FM/NISPOM-listed monitoring centers;• Allows for the further expansion of Alert 360’s growing remote and live video monitoring operations, also located at its Tulsa headquarters.The new security system monitoring center can be staffed with up to 100 monitoring agents and is equipped with the latest Dell OptiPlex Micro Pro desktops, powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 processors. The company also implemented premium sound-masking technology to reduce background noise, creating a more private, distraction-free environment for every call.From its Tulsa and Los Angeles locations, Alert 360 provides 24/7 monitoring of the company’s full suite of home and business security devices and systems, including:• indoor cameras• outdoor cameras• medical devices• smoke and carbon monoxide detectors• mobile surveillance units• glass break detectors• motion detectors• flood/water sensors• door sensors and moreAs one of the nation’s longest operating alarm monitoring providers, Alert 360 has continually updated its technology to include the most advanced monitoring. Over the past few years, the company’s monitoring and security services have grown to include remote monitoring, live video monitoring, and AI technology. These advances in alarm and camera monitoring help detect threats proactively and provide immediate responses, ensuring comprehensive home and business security.“When constructing this new center, our focus was on the latest equipment and software; However, our dedicated monitoring agents, who receive extensive and continual training, are the essential and human response behind our monitoring,” said Richard Ginsburg, Alert 360 CEO. “These talented team members interpret data and provide a personalized response to security incidents and suspicious activity. While AI can assist in analyzing trends and providing insights, our team is there for our customers during the most critical moments. We are excited to offer this new monitoring center in support of their dedication and to better serve our customers.“Additionally, while we were outgrowing the space for our traditional alarm monitoring, the growth of our unique Video Shield Remote Monitoring and Video Shield Live Monitoring offerings also dictates that we make room for those specialized agents and monitoring stations. The opening of our new center provides that space and expands our overall monitoring capabilities,” said Ginsburg.Since its introduction, Alert 360’s Remote and Live Video Monitoring service has grown to include more than 7,000 cameras, with more than a half of million video alarms processed monthly. As part of Alert 360’s security services, this around-the-clock video monitoring of a business or home’s perimeter helps reduce false alarms, prevent loss, secures staff and family, adds a layer of protection against trespassing and vandalism, and provides additional services, such as:• Video monitored openings and closings of a business;• Active monitoring of video security cameras initiated by a trigger, such as motion, door sensor, arm/disarm, environmental alert, etc.;• Monitoring of existing security cameras and video, with scheduled, live guard tours;• Virtual guard tours;• Immediate notification of real-time events when they occur;• Rapid identification of potential threats;• After-hours dispatch on suspicious activity; and• Reduction of false alarm fees and false dispatches."Security technology is rapidly changing to include more advanced monitoring that utilizes video more than ever and gives customers even more security options in outdoor and remote areas that were never before possible," said Ginsburg. "With our new center, growing team, and expanded monitoring options, we are well equipped to meet our customers’ needs now and in the future. At Alert 360, we are committed to ensuring that our security solutions are not only technologically advanced but also grounded in the expertise of our team members.”Alert 360 delivers advanced monitoring services and camera solutions through partnerships with leading global technology providers, including Avigilon, Axis Communications, Eagle Eye Networks, FLIR, Panasonic, Ubiquiti, Samsung, Speco Technologies, Uniview, and Vivotek. Alert 360’s Tulsa center is also designated as Five Diamond Monitoring Centers. This designation recognizes the most dependable monitoring centers, reflecting strong response time and system redundancy, by The Monitoring Association.About Alert 360Founded in 1973, Alert 360 is celebrating its 53rd year as a leading home and business security company. The company is a premier provider of smart home automation, energy management solutions, advanced video camera monitoring, CCTV surveillance, and more. The company consistently maintains a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80+, a world-class ranking that reflects its commitment to the highest customer satisfaction in the security alarm industry. Alert 360 offers free security system consultations and is currently expanding its team. For more information regarding home security services, business security systems, company history, or a new career, visit Alert360.com.

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