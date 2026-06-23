Alert 360 Announces 10 Easy, Low-cost Security Tips for Home, Family

Summer is an ideal time to review home security Top 10 security steps to increase home security Professional Alarm Monitoring

Home security expert shares easy tips to keep home, family safe Top 10 ways to protect property and loved ones Summer is an ideal time to review home security

We are extremely dedicated to our customers and know they rely on us for invaluable peace of mind, a secure home, and a safe family,” — Richard Ginsburg

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Statistics show that more home break-ins occur during the warmer, summer months than any other time of year. Alert 360 , one of the largest home and business security providers in the United States, recommends the following, easy security steps to protect both property and loved ones, including family pets, this summer and all year.“While summer is an ideal time to review your home’s security, the steps we recommend can be put in place any time of year to increase the safety of your home and family,” said Richard Ginsburg, Alert 360 CEO. “Our goal is to make home security easy and second nature while also keeping in mind current security threats, such as package thieves and popular scams. Combining awareness with concrete steps to make your home safer will help ensure would-be thieves move along and your family is prepared in the case of an emergency.”Top 10 security steps to increase home security:• Start with an overall security assessment. Where are vulnerable areas of your yard and home? Consider these areas in terms of both break-ins and danger to family, such as swimming pool areas, gun safes, garages, medicine cabinets, etc. Most local security system and alarm monitoring companies can also provide a free consultation to help identify security threats or vulnerable areas of your home. During the warmer months, considering summer pool and water safety tips is especially critical.• Look for quick and affordable DIY ways to increase overall home security. Install deadbolt locks and peepholes in doors. Trim bushes and remove hiding areas around entry points. Get to know your neighbors and local police. Consider a neighborhood group text or watch program. Create an emergency plan with your family. Many of these steps are free but critical as a first layer in securing your property and loved ones.• Make sure children know what to do in an emergency. This includes ensuring they know how to use your phone or to signal for help using your alarm system keypad.• Add lighting. Outdoor motion lighting illuminates areas in the event of unwelcome visitors and signals that they can be seen. Lights that you control via a security app are especially helpful when you’re traveling or at work so that your home appears occupied.• Be aware of scams and unusual neighborhood activity, such as door-to-door salespeople, phishing emails, or mail and package theft. Remember to review potential threats along with ways to avoid becoming a victim with elderly neighbors or family members. Doorbell cameras keep an eye on who comes to your home and provide evidence of crime if needed. Cameras and video doorbells also address the trend of package theft from porches.• Make your home unattractive to thieves, and build layers of security. Lighting, proper locks, and removing hiding places are a start, but there’s more you can do so that your home is not a target in the first place. Don’t leave valuables in plain sight. Avoid advertising expensive purchases when you take out the trash. Arrange for yard care when you’re away. Answer a door remotely through a doorbell camera so your home appears occupied.• Don’t forget the threat of water, heat, smoke, and carbon dioxide. Companies such as Alert 360 provide monitored detectors so that families and pets are protected 24/7 and in case someone cannot call for help in an emergency.• Include yardwork in your home security planning. In addition to removing hiding spaces, look for and remove items that might provide entry to second story windows. These items would include ladders, tree limbs, and trash cans. Reducing easy access points and hiding places means a thief will move on and not target your home.• Always lock doors and windows, even when you’re home. Keep garage doors down and consider a mobile app that allows you to remotely control locks and doors while away. The front door, unsecure windows, and garages are common entry points for thieves. Don’t forget vehicles parked outside. Keep them locked. Remove garage door openers. Never leave valuables in a vehicle.• Consider a home security system, with professional alarm monitoring. Find a reputable, local home security company that can evaluate your specific needs and meet your budget. In addition to low-cost security measures, an experienced security company can provide services that take your home security to a higher level, such as glass break and motion detectors, monitored medical devices, and more. In addition, most insurance companies offer a discount on premiums for a monitored system.Tips for Choosing a Security CompanyWhen considering a home security system, Alert 360 recommends researching home security customer testimonials as well as a company’s Net Promoter Score, Google rating, and Better Business Bureau status. In this home security customer testimonial, Dave Walker, retired police sergeant, shares how security cameras help protect loved ones and keep an eye on your property from anywhere, anytime.Research proves that most thieves will not target a home with a monitored home security sign, and homeowners consistently report the assurance in having a monitored security system installed both for convenience and security.“Convenience and peace of mind are common benefits we hear from homeowners with security systems,” said Ginsburg. “With a monitored security system, homeowners feel better knowing family members and their pets are safe when no one is home.“We are extremely dedicated to our customers and know they rely on us for invaluable peace of mind, a secure home, and a safe family,” added Ginsburg. “We’re here for all homeowners who are looking for ways to secure their properties and offer a variety of options – from these easy tips to affordable security camera systems and much more.”

Behind the Badge: Sergeant Dave Walker on Why You Need Alert 360 Video Shield

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