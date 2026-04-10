Taylor Upstate Unveils Soft Serve Buying Guide, Full Machine Lineup & Certified Pre-Owned Program

Taylor Upstate — Your Upstate New York source for premium soft-serve ice cream machines, frozen beverage dispensers, clamshell grills, and commercial foodservice equipment. Good Things Start Here! Choosing the right commercial soft serve machine starts with knowing your operation. From high-volume Taylor floor units to compact countertop models, Taylor Upstate's 2026 Soft Serve Equipment Buyer's Guide helps Upstate New York foodservice operators co Looking for a used soft serve machine you can actually trust? Taylor Upstate's Certified Pre-Owned program puts every machine through a rigorous inspection and reconditioning process by factory-trained technicians — so you get Taylor-quality performance w

Free buying guide, new & certified pre-owned Taylor machines, and 365-day warranty coverage — all from Upstate NY's only authorized Taylor dealer since 1981.

"The right soft serve machine changes your business. The wrong one costs you a season. We help you get it right the first time." — Taylor Upstate, Troy & Marcellus NY” — Eric Stewart

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taylor Upstate, Upstate New York’s only authorized Taylor commercial equipment dealer and service center since 1981, today announced the launch of three resources designed to help foodservice operators find, purchase, and own the right commercial soft serve machine: a free Soft Serve Machine Buying Guide, the complete Taylor soft serve machine lineup at taylor-upstate.com/soft-serve-machines, and a Taylor Certified Pre-Owned program offering fully reconditioned commercial soft serve machines backed by a full 365-day parts and labor warranty.For more than 44 years, Taylor Upstate has been the trusted source for commercial soft serve equipment across Upstate New York — serving ice cream shops, restaurants, food trucks, campgrounds, convenience stores, catering operations, and institutional dining programs from the Adirondacks and North Country to the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Capital District. As the region’s exclusive authorized Taylor dealer and factory-trained service center, Taylor Upstate brings manufacturer-level expertise and local service depth that no national equipment reseller or online marketplace can replicate.A Free Soft Serve Machine Buying Guide for Upstate NY OperatorsThe new Soft Serve Machine Buying Guide — available free at taylor-upstate.com/soft-serve-machine-buying-guide with no registration required — walks operators through the ten most important questions to resolve before investing in a commercial soft serve machine. It covers production capacity, countertop versus floor model configurations, gravity-fed versus pump machines, air-cooled versus water-cooled units, heat treatment technology, and whether a new or certified pre-owned soft serve machine is the smarter first move.Written by Taylor Upstate’s sales team based on decades of experience placing commercial soft serve machines across Upstate New York, the guide gives first-time buyers a clear decision framework and veteran operators a fast way to validate their next equipment choice — with no sales pressure attached.The Complete Taylor Commercial Soft Serve Machine LineupTaylor Upstate carries the full Taylor soft serve lineup across three categories:• Single Flavor — Countertop and floor models in gravity or pump mix, air or water cooled. Models include the C152, C706, C707, C708, and C709.• Multi Flavor Twin Twist — Two independent cylinders serving two flavors or a classic twist. From the compact C161, C722, C722, ISI163 countertop through the C712, C713, C791, C794 and 8756 floor models for high-volume operations.• Heat Treatment — Automated overnight cycle maintains product safely for up to 28 days between full cleanings, cutting labor costs for seasonal and high-turnover operations.Every purchase includes a 2-year warranty (5-year on main refrigeration), free delivery, installation, staff training, and 24/7 service support with a 24-hour response commitment.Taylor Certified Pre-Owned Soft Serve Machines — Full Warranty, Zero GuessworkTaylor Upstate’s Certified Pre-Owned program is the trustworthy alternative to “as-is” used soft serve machines online. Every unit passes a 50-point inspection by EPA-certified master technicians, is reconditioned with Taylor Authorized Genuine Parts, and is backed by a full 365-day parts and labor warranty — with delivery, installation, and training included at no extra cost.The program is ideal for seasonal operators starting a new season, first-time buyers proving a soft serve concept before a full investment, and growing companies managing capital across multiple locations.Serving Upstate New York Since 1981Taylor Upstate operates from offices in Marcellus and Troy, NY, serving every city, town, and rural community across Upstate New York. Factory-trained technicians are GPS-dispatched region-wide with a 24-hour response commitment and a 94%+ first-visit fix rate. Genuine Taylor OEM parts ship same-day at taylorupstatestore.com.Call 800-678-2956 or visit taylor-upstate.com for a free location survey, profitability consultation, or no-obligation demonstration.About Taylor Upstate:Taylor Upstate has been Upstate New York’s only authorized Taylor commercial equipment dealer and service center since 1981. Specializing in commercial soft serve machines, frozen dessert equipment, frozen beverage dispensers, milkshake machines, and commercial cooking equipment, Taylor Upstate serves ice cream shops, restaurants, food trucks, campgrounds, convenience stores, and institutions throughout Upstate New York. Every machine purchase includes delivery, installation, training, and 24/7 service support. Taylor Upstate also carries Icetro soft serve machines, Emery Thompson batch freezers, and the full Middleby commercial equipment lineup. Offices in Marcellus and Troy, NY.About Taylor Company:Taylor Company has been manufacturing commercial soft serve and frozen dessert equipment for 100 years and is the global industry standard for quality, consistency, and reliability. Taylor machines are trusted by quick-service restaurants, ice cream shops, hotel dining programs, convenience stores, and institutional operations in more than 100 countries. Taylor is part of The Middleby Corporation family of foodservice brands.Taylor Upstate — Upstate New York’s Only Authorized Taylor DealerApril 10, 2026 • Troy & Marcellus, New YorkContact: Taylor Upstate | 800-678-2956 | sales@taylor-upstate.com | taylor-upstate.comTaylor Upstate Unveils Soft Serve Buying Guide, Full Machine Lineup & Certified Pre-Owned ProgramTaylor UpstateToll Free: 800-678-2956Email: sales@taylor-upstate.comWebsite: taylor-upstate.comMarcellus: 4291 Slate Hill Road, Marcellus, NY 13108Troy: 564 Livingston St, Troy, NY 12182

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