Taylor Upstate Named Authorized Middleby Advantage Service Center for Upstate NY
Taylor Upstate — Middleby Advantage Authorized Service Center | 30+ Brands, 94% First-Visit Fix Rate, 24hr Dispatch, 44 Years Serving Upstate NY
Taylor Upstate is the authorized Middleby Advantage service center for all of Upstate New York — factory-trained technicians, genuine OEM parts, 24hr dispatch
Restaurants and foodservice operators across Upstate New York can now request service for all commercial Middleby equipment through one local call.
Restaurants, hotels, institutions, and foodservice operators across all of Upstate New York can now request service for virtually any commercial Middleby brand equipment through a single local contact: Taylor Upstate.
What Is Middleby Advantage?
Middleby Corporation owns more than 100 commercial foodservice equipment brands used in professional kitchens worldwide. The Middleby Advantage program connects operators to a curated network of factory-authorized service centers — technicians trained directly by Middleby brand engineers, using only genuine OEM parts, and authorized to perform warranty-preserving repairs across the entire Middleby portfolio.
Taylor Upstate is that center for all of Upstate New York.
Brands Now Serviced Through Taylor Upstate
Taylor Upstate's Middleby Advantage authorization covers more than 30 commercial equipment brands, including Blodgett, Pitco, TurboChef, Southbend, Bakers Pride, Globe, Middleby Marshall, Imperial, MagiKitch'n, Carter-Hoffmann, Follett, Doyon, Star Holman, Lang, Marsal, Nu-Vu, BKI, ANETS, Nieco, and many more. Operators should call 800-678-2956 to confirm coverage for their specific brand and model.
One Call. Every Brand.
Prior to this designation, Upstate NY operators running multi-brand kitchens often dealt with multiple service vendors — one per brand, each with their own dispatch systems, response times, and parts availability. Taylor Upstate's Middleby Advantage authorization consolidates that into a single point of contact for every Middleby brand in a kitchen.
What Operators Can Expect
Factory-trained technicians certified directly by Middleby brand engineers. Genuine OEM parts stocked on fully loaded service vehicles — no aftermarket substitutes that can void warranties or fail prematurely. GPS-dispatched service reaching most Upstate NY locations within 24 hours. A 94% first-visit fix rate. EPA-certified technicians for refrigerant equipment. Emergency service available 24/7. Preventive maintenance programs available for multi-unit operators.
Same-day genuine OEM parts shipping is also available through TaylorUpstateStore.com for operators who need parts before a technician arrives.
Serving All of Upstate New York
Taylor Upstate operates from two locations — Marcellus (near Syracuse) and Troy (Capital District) — providing coverage across the entire Upstate NY region, from the Pennsylvania border to the Canadian border and from the Vermont border to Lake Erie.
To request Middleby equipment service, call 800-678-2956. Learn more at https://www.taylor-upstate.com/middleby-advantage.
Eric Stewart
Taylor Upstate
+1 800-678-2956
email us here
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