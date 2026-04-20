Taylor Upstate Now Offers Emery Thompson Batch Freezers Across Upstate New York

Upgrade your ice cream shop and profits, Start making your own handcrafted ice cream Emery Thompson 24 Qt Batch Freezer Taylor Upstate — Your Upstate New York source for premium soft-serve ice cream machines, frozen beverage dispensers, clamshell grills, and commercial foodservice equipment. Good Things Start Here!

Ice cream shops, restaurants, and foodservice operators across Upstate NY can now source Emery Thompson batch freezers locally through Taylor Upstate.

Upstate New York operators finally have a local source for Emery Thompson batch freezers, backed by the service and support they deserve.” — Taylor Upstate, Authorized Emery Thompson Dealer

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taylor Upstate , Upstate New York's only authorized Taylor distributor and service center, announces the addition of the complete Emery Thompson commercial batch freezer lineup to its equipment offering. Following Middleby's acquisition of Emery Thompson, all authorized Taylor distributors now carry the Emery Thompson product line — making Taylor Upstate the local source for Emery Thompson batch freezers throughout all of Upstate New York.Ice cream shops, artisan frozen dessert producers, restaurants, bakeries, culinary schools, universities, food trucks, and wholesale operators across Syracuse, Albany, Rochester, Buffalo, Binghamton, Utica, Saratoga Springs, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks now have a local dealer to turn to for equipment, service, parts, and support.Three Models to Fit Every Production ScaleTaylor Upstate offers three Emery Thompson batch freezer configurations:The CB-350 (6-quart countertop model) is engineered for entry-level artisan production. Featuring Emery Thompson's Infinite Overrun Control (IOC) system with 12 dasher speed presets, it is ideal for ice cream shops, cafes, culinary schools, and food trucks producing house-made frozen desserts in smaller volumes.The 24QT (Models 24NW water cooled / 24LA air cooled) produces 6 gallons per batch and 24 gallons per hour — the workhorse for established ice cream shops, multi-location operators, and businesses producing pints and quarts for wholesale distribution or retail sale.The 44QT (Models 44BLT water cooled / 44BLT-A-IOC remote air cooled) is Emery Thompson's flagship, producing 11 gallons per batch and 44 gallons per hour. It is built for high-volume ice cream shops, wholesale production facilities, and institutional foodservice programs where consistent large-scale output is the daily requirement. The 44BLT has been in continuous production for over a century.All three models produce homemade ice cream, super-premium ice cream, gelato, frozen yogurt, custard, dairy-free ice cream, sorbet, sherbet, Italian ice, cream ices, frozen lemonade, and fresh fruit sorbets. Every model accepts inclusions — cookies, candies, fresh and frozen fruits, pie pieces, and more — added directly into the machine during production.Over 120 Years of American-Made CraftsmanshipEmery Thompson has manufactured commercial batch freezers since the early 1900s, establishing a reputation for durability, simplicity, and minimal electronics that reduces failure points and lowers long-term maintenance costs. Every food-contact surface is stainless steel. The machines are over-engineered for continuous high-volume commercial use and built to last the lifetime of a business.The Business Case for House-Made Ice CreamFood cost for house-made ice cream typically runs 20–30% of selling price, translating to gross profit margins of 70–80% per serving. House-made product also creates a genuine competitive advantage: customers who develop loyalty to specific recipes and flavors have a direct reason to choose one business over every competitor serving commercially manufactured product. In Upstate New York's growing craft food market, house-made frozen desserts are a powerful brand-building asset.Full Turnkey Support From Taylor UpstateEvery Emery Thompson batch freezer purchase through Taylor Upstate includes local delivery and installation throughout all of Upstate New York, on-site staff training, recipe and menu development support, and access to factory-trained service technicians GPS-dispatched across the region with a 24-hour response time. Genuine Emery Thompson parts are stocked and available through Taylor Upstate and TaylorUpstateStore.com.Taylor Upstate has served Upstate New York foodservice operators since 1981 from two locations — Marcellus (near Syracuse) and Troy (Capital District).To learn more or request a consultation, call 800-678-2956, email sales@taylor-upstate.com, or visit https://www.taylor-upstate.com/emery-thompson-batch-freezer

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