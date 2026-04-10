SAGE Professional Services Expands AI-Focused Client Portfolio with Two New Engagements

SAGE Professional Services

New business reflects rising demand for strategic commercialization support across emerging technologies

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAGE Professional Services, a revenue generation partner focused on helping companies accelerate growth, today announced two new client engagements that reflect continued demand for strategic go-to-market support for AI-driven solutions.One of the new engagements involves a 20-year national defense and aerospace consultancy that has selected SAGE Professional Services to support the launch of an innovative artificial intelligence product designed for manufacturers. Client and product details remain confidential at this time.SAGE also highlighted continued momentum for Blendification, a conversational AI platform built to help organizations extract deeper meaning and actionable insight from qualitative input. The platform was recently referenced in the Leeds Business Confidence Index, Second Quarter 2026 report in connection with analysis of open-ended responses.“These engagements reflect the increasing need for commercial strategies that keep pace with innovation,” said Mitchell Chi, CEO and Co-Founder of SAGE Professional Services. “Organizations are investing in solutions with significant market potential, and they need partners who can help align positioning, market entry, and revenue execution.”“Companies bringing AI solutions to market need more than visibility. They need a clear commercial strategy, disciplined execution, and alignment across every stage of growth,” said Michael Doyle, CRO and Co-Founder of SAGE Professional Services and CEO | Brand Champion at Brand Iron. “Our role is to help clients build that foundation so innovation can translate into measurable business results.”SAGE Professional Services supports clients as a revenue generation partner, bringing together strategy, branding, lead generation, and sales execution to help accelerate growth, strengthen market traction, and drive measurable business outcomes.About SAGE Professional ServicesSAGE Professional Services is a revenue generation partner that helps companies grow through aligned strategy, lead generation, and commission-based sales execution. Founded in 1995, SAGE works with businesses seeking a more connected approach to branding, demand generation, and revenue performance.

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