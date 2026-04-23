Decision Flow and Providence Consulting Group Announce Mutual Reseller Partnership to Expand Joint Market Impact

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Strategic reseller partnership expands market reach, combining expertise to help manufacturers improve planning, execution, and operational performance.

TOTOWA, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Decision Flow and Providence Consulting Group, LTD (“PCG”) today announced a new mutual reseller partnership, aligning the two organizations to jointly promote and deliver each other’s core technology and service offerings. Under this agreement, PCG will resell Decision Flow’s Production Manager solution , while Decision Flow will promote PCG’s SmartFactory™ & ERP offerings to its expanding customer base.By combining the strengths of both organizations, the partnership enables each company to deliver a more connected, scalable, and modernized experience for customers seeking to optimize operational performance across their environments.“This is a true partnership built on shared strengths. PCG’s capabilities perfectly complement our own solutions, giving customers a more complete pathway to operational excellence,” said Ed Hoffman, CEO of Decision Flow. “We’re excited to bring their expertise into our ecosystem and equally proud to see our solutions positioned within PCG’s portfolio. Together, we’re delivering end‑to‑end value that neither company could offer alone.”“Partnering with Decision Flow strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive transformation services,” said Adam Combs, CEO of Providence Consulting PCG. “By reselling each other’s solutions, we’re building a collaborative ecosystem focused on delivering measurable outcomes for our customers. This reciprocal partnership positions both companies to drive meaningful impact in the market.”A Strategic Step ForwardThis reciprocal reseller partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to driving innovation, enhancing visibility, and improving operational efficiency. With integrated go‑to‑market strategies and complementary offerings, Decision Flow and Providence Consulting Group will deliver unified, high‑impact solutions that empower customers to operate more confidently and effectively.About Decision FlowDecision Flow is a leading provider of operations execution software for the Aerospace and Industrial markets. By optimizing flow throughout the value stream, Decision Flow minimizes inventory levels while increasing product output. The company combines deep industry expertise with advanced simulations and analytics technology to provide customers with new levels of efficiency and an unparalleled competitive advantageAbout Providence Consulting Group, LTDPCG is a trusted provider of tailored end-to-end IT solutions that consistently and predictably deliver business sustainability. PCG is a company built on relationships, partnerships and experiences. We offer a single point of accountability.With the technical expertise of highly trained engineers, we have tremendous resources and capabilities in place to care for each and every aspect of a customer’s technology environment—from the back office to edge apps to the cloud and across the entire supply and demand chain.Whether it’s enterprise application cloud and hosting solutions or enterprise application (ERP) implementation and management, we are your best partner in your success!Media Contacts:Dan AldridgeProvidence Consulting Group, LTDdaldridge@pcgservices.com+1-703-980-2554

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