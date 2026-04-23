Black Lake Capital Announces Successful Exit of A5 Through Acquisition by Accordion

Black Lake Capital A5 Logo Accordion Logo

Transaction marks another milestone for Black Lake Capital’s founder-focused strategy in scaling and realizing value in technology-enabled businesses

EVERGREEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Lake Capital, LLC (“Black Lake”) today announced that its portfolio company, A5, a leading digital transformation consultancy, has been acquired by Accordion, an AI- and data-powered financial consulting firm serving the private equity ecosystem.A5 specializes in the Salesforce platform, with expertise in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), Revenue Cloud, and broader CRM implementations across Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Service Cloud. The company also built capabilities in Certinia, SPIFF, Mulesoft, and Oracle, helping clients improve pricing, quoting, customer engagement, and visibility across commercial operations.During Black Lake’s investment, A5 expanded its platform and market reach through the acquisitions of Ramsey Solutions, Cloudware Connections, and SnapBI. Black Lake also helped A5 secure an investment from Salesforce Ventures, further validating A5’s differentiated position within the Salesforce ecosystem.Black Lake Capital is a private investment firm focused on empowering founders of technology and innovation-enabled businesses to achieve their goals. Since its founding in 2013, Black Lake has completed transactions across cybersecurity, software development, systems integration, managed services, supply chain, and technology distribution. The firm targets industry leaders headquartered in the U.S. and Canada generating $2 million to $12 million in annual cash flow.Accordion operates at the intersection of private equity sponsors and CFOs, providing financial consulting rooted in data, technology, and AI. Its services support the Office of the CFO across all stages of the investment lifecycle, including accounting, strategic FP&A, performance improvement, transaction support, and turnaround and restructuring solutions. Accordion is headquartered in New York with offices across North America, Europe, and India.Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to A5 in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About Black Lake CapitalBlack Lake Capital is a private investment firm partnering with technology and innovation-enabled businesses generating $2 million to $12 million in annual cash flow. From 100% buyouts to equity recapitalizations with majority or substantial minority positions, Black Lake offers flexible investment structures designed to meet the needs of growing businesses. Since 2013, the firm has completed transactions across cybersecurity, software development, systems integration, managed services, supply chain, and technology distribution. Black Lake Capital is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado.

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