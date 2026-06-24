New Mail-Fraud Scheme Is Engineered to Clear Bank Checks Before Victims Realize the Loss

ScamRocket Logo Ryan Smith, Founder and CEO, ScamROCKET

ScamROCKET warns of a mail-fraud scheme using real, funded bank accounts to clear checks before victims recognize the loss.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new wave of mail fraud is slipping past the automated systems banks rely on, using checks drawn on real, funded accounts that the banks' own systems will clear. As a result, families are losing their own money before the scheme is detected, according to fraud-prevention company ScamROCKET. How the scheme worksIn June 2026, at least 85 households in a single neighborhood received what looked like an easy opportunity: a “secret shopper” assignment tied to a well-known national retailer, packaged with official-looking checks drawn on a real regional credit union. The instructions were simple: deposit the checks, make a few purchases, and wire back part of the funds that had “already cleared.”What makes the scheme unusual is that the checks were not simply counterfeit. When the checks were verified directly with the issuing credit union's risk team, the account and check numbers were found to be real, tied to an account with enough money to cover them. The checks were engineered to clear, and the institution had no prior warning and no automated way to flag them.Why current defenses miss itMost fraud detection is built to react after money moves. It confirms a counterfeit after a check clears, flags an account after a wire is gone, and notifies the victim after the liability has already landed. A check that references a legitimate, funded account passes the very tests those systems run, so nothing trips. By the time anyone notices, the consumer has already sent their own money and inherited the loss.Early indications point beyond a single neighborhood. Similar checks have been reported in other states, a pattern consistent with a coordinated, multi-state operation. A fraud designed to pass automated review at scale is the element that has drawn limited public attention so far.How the pattern was identifiedScamROCKET founder and CEO Ryan Smith identified the scheme when one of the packages arrived at a team member's household. Rather than treating it as an isolated incident, he traced the pattern, confirmed it with the issuing institution, and worked to alert federal agencies and other financial institutions in an effort to stop the checks from clearing before additional families were affected.Consumer guidanceScamROCKET advises consumers to treat any unexpected check that arrives by mail with caution, particularly when it is paired with instructions to deposit funds and wire a portion back. Key warning signs include unsolicited “secret shopper” or work-from-home offers, pressure to act quickly, and any arrangement that asks a recipient to send money back from a check they have deposited. Consumers who receive such a check are encouraged to contact their bank and report the mailing to the appropriate authorities before taking any action.“The wrong question is ‘Is this check real?’” said Ryan Smith, founder and CEO of ScamROCKET. “These checks reference genuine, funded accounts, so they pass the automated tests banks run. The fraud is built to clear, which is exactly why detection after the money moves is too late by design.”For More InformationFor more information about scams from ScamROCKET or to interview Ryan Smith, a scam expert, please reach out to Joahn Ginsberg, Head of Strategy, at joahn@scamrocket.com.About ScamROCKETScamROCKET is a national fraud-prevention company focused on stopping scams before money moves, rather than addressing losses after they occur. More information is available at www.scamrocket.com

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