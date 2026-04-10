AppWork Named 2026 NAA Top Employer

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AppWork Recognized as 2026 NAA Top Employer, Reinforcing Commitment to People-First Innovation

What we’ve built at AppWork is creating a better employment experience for maintenance professionals. We practice what we preach by investing in our people building a team & culture we are proud of. ” — Sean Landsberg, CEO AppWork

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppWork , the leading platform powering maintenance operations for multifamily teams, has been named a 2026 NAA Top Employer by the National Apartment Association (NAA). The recognition highlights organizations across the rental housing industry that are redefining workplace culture through collaboration, innovation and a relentless commitment to their people.At AppWork, building great software starts with building a great team. This award reflects a culture where ownership is encouraged, ideas move fast, and every team member plays a meaningful role in shaping the future of multifamily operations.“What we’ve built at AppWork is, at its core, about creating a better employment experience for maintenance professionals,” said Sean Landsberg, CEO & Co-Founder at AppWork. “We practice what we preach by investing in our people and intentionally building a team and culture we are deeply proud of. That commitment is what enables us to deliver the best possible experience to our customers.”NAA’s Top Employers program honors both supplier and management organizations that go beyond expectations to create environments where employees feel empowered to grow, contribute and do their best work. Winners are determined through an anonymous employee survey measuring engagement, satisfaction and workplace experience.AppWork’s culture is rooted in transparency, accountability and continuous improvement, values that mirror the very solutions the company delivers to its customers. By equipping multifamily teams with tools that simplify maintenance, improve communication and drive efficiency, AppWork extends that same philosophy internally: remove friction, enable clarity and create space for people to thrive.“Congratulations to AppWork for demonstrating what it means to have a workforce that focuses on continuous learning,” said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. “Their employees made it clear that AppWork understands that investing in its workforce is crucial toward its success.”

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