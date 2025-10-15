AppWork and Multifamily Media Network Announce Winners of the Fall 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Awards

appwork logo

Recognizing Multifamily Communities That Earned the Highest Resident Satisfaction Ratings in Maintenance Service Across the U.S.

The maintenance team is often the unsung hero of multifamily. This program shines a light on their impact, not through applications or opinions, but through the voice of residents themselves.” — Sean Landsberg, CEO AppWork

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppWork , the leading maintenance operations platform for multifamily teams, together with Multifamily Media Network (MMN), today announced the 25 winners of the Fall 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Awards, a national program honoring apartment communities that deliver the highest‑rated maintenance service.“The maintenance team is often the unsung hero of multifamily,” said Sean Landsberg, CEO and Co‑Founder of AppWork. “This program shines a light on their impact, not through applications or opinions, but through the voice of residents themselves.”Unlike traditional awards based on applications or subjective judging, the Top Maintenance Rating is entirely data‑driven. Properties don’t apply; they earn their spot through performance, based on the percentage of work orders that receive four‑ or five‑star reviews from verified residents each season.Each winner receives a digital Top Maintenance Rating badge and a crystal trophy, spotlighting their commitment to maintenance excellence and boosting resident confidence and leasing appeal.Fall 2025 Top Maintenance Rating Award Winners:1. Park San Dimas Apartments Homes — San Dimas, CA2. Ventana de Vida — Santa Fe, NM3. Villas of Park Grove — Katy, TX4. Grand Reserve at Zephyrhills — Zephyrhills, FL5. The Flats at 84 — Lincoln, NE6. The Beckstead — South Jordan, UT7. Emblem Alpharetta — Alpharetta, GA8. Greenbrooke Senior Living — Hiram, GA9. Ashton Arbors — Marrietta, GA10. Wellington Village — Hilliard, OH11. Truman Farm Villas — Grandview, MO12. Blake's Crossing — Biloxi, MS13. Eagle Trace Apartments — Greenville, SC14. Bay Harbor — Fort Myers, FL15. Cobblestone Apartments — Cicero, NY16. Villas at Hampton — Hampton, GA17. Summit East Nashville — Nashville, TN18. Valley View Senior Villas — Garden Grove, CA19. Pinewood Apartments — Lakewood, NJ20. Woodlands at Reid Temple — Glenn Dale, MD21. Lucie at Tradition — Port St. Lucie, FL22. Clemson Ridge Apartments — Seneca, SC23. The Village at West Long Branch — West Long Branch, NJ24. Clara — Eagle, ID25. Riverrun Village — San Diego, CA

