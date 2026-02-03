AppWork and The Maintenance Academy Launch Top Maintenance Co. Award

appwork logo Top Maintenance Co 2026

AppWork and The Maintenance Academy Launch Annual “Top Maintenance Co.” Awards Recognizing the Top Multifamily Operators by Work Order Ratings

These winning companies have earned their residents’ trust, and now they’ve earned this badge. We’re proud to spotlight the best of the best. ” — Sean Landsberg, CEO AppWork

RAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AppWork , the all-in-one maintenance operations platform for multifamily operators, in partnership with The Maintenance Academy , is proud to announce the launch of Top Maintenance Co. , a new annual awards program recognizing the top multifamily operators with the best ratings on completed work orders.Top Maintenance Co. is designed to spotlight the operators earning the highest percentage of positive resident feedback on completed work orders. Each year, the program will recognize the 15 operators with the highest percentage of 4- and 5-star work order ratings across their portfolios, based on resident-submitted ratings.This program builds on AppWork’s continued commitment to recognizing excellence in maintenance operations. It also comes in addition to the recently expanded Top Rated Maintenance program, where AppWork already recognizes the top rated properties in the industry."The industry doesn't recognize maintenance enough. These winning companies have earned their residents’ trust, and now they’ve earned this badge. We’re proud to spotlight the best of the best and grateful to be leading the charge when it comes to maintenance recognition” Sean Landsberg, CEO & Co-Founder, AppWork."his award aligns perfectly with why The Maintenance Academy exists. When we recognize management companies based on resident work order feedback, we’re reinforcing the idea that great maintenance drives great communities, and that’s how we elevate the industry." Mark Sharp - CEO, The Maintenance Academy.How the Awards Are DeterminedTop Maintenance Co. is calculated by evaluating work order ratings submitted throughout the year and ranking operators based on those companies with the best ratings on completed work orders.Annual Winner AnnouncementWinners of the Top Maintenance Co. Awards will be announced every year on February 15, creating a consistent annual moment to recognize the industry’s top-performing maintenance operations as measured by work order ratings.Whether leading a team of 15 technicians or 500, Top Maintenance Co. honors the operators earning the highest resident ratings at scale.To learn more about The Top Maintenance Co. visit the AppWork Website: https://appworkco.com/top-maintenance-company/ About AppWorkAppWork is the all-in-one maintenance operations platform built by multifamily operators, for operators. From work orders and inspections to unit turns and analytics, AppWork empowers maintenance teams to perform at their best while improving resident satisfaction and operational visibility. Learn more at AppWork.About The Maintenance AcademyThe Maintenance Academy is a premier education and training platform supporting multifamily maintenance professionals with insights, best practices, and resources. The Maintenance Academy’s offerings include digital content, training programs, and events designed to inspire growth and operational excellence in the multifamily industry.For more information about the Top Maintenance Co. Awards, or to learn how AppWork can elevate your property’s maintenance management, visit The Maintenance Academy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.