Joint Agency Comments in Delmarva’s Large Load Docket

Delaware Public Service Commission Staff has joined DNREC and the Division of the the Public Advocate to submit joint comments on Delmarva’s proposed large load tariff, raising serious concerns about risks to Delaware customers. With support from independent experts, we are urging a more deliberate approach to ensure these complex issues are handled correctly and that any decisions align with ongoing developments at the PJM Interconnection, federal, and state levels, assuring protection for Delawareans from potentially significant costs. Follow this docket (25-0826) on Delafile: https://delafile.delaware.gov/



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