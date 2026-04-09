New Generation Quantum resistant email Emora released

99 cents per month can protect your emails from being read by Hackers, AI, Email company or anyone. No need for you or your recipient to change their email

GRANITE BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the launch of the first encrypted SMS application Tefesio and first easy to use decentralized messaging app Mefesio, the data security company LLC is now brining to you all its another revolutionary product.Emora : The new generation Quantum resistant email application that does not need you to change your email address, nor it requires you to send email to specific email address in order for them to receive the most secure email ever sent to anyone till today.Just 99 cents per month can protect your communication to be intercepted by hackers, reviewed by AI or seen by anyone but the intended recipient.Although there are some encrypted emails applications today that can not be read with todays technology, some of these files area already downloaded so they can be read once the Quantum technology is fully available. Using Emora will keep your emails from today still encrypted on Q-Day(Quantum Day)Emora is not only affordable, its extremely secureEmora not only encrypt your email contents, but it also does not allow most malware attachments to be sent through this, therefore it decreases the odds for you to receive any email containing dangerous files your way, increasing your confidence in opening files coming through Emora.Emora is not only good for personal use, but also for communications between organization members as it not only secure the communications between the members ,it also protect their computers from incoming malware ,as the incoming Emora emails are having extremely low chance of having a dangerous file attached to them.Well worth 99 cent spent per month for protection of your privacy, security of your email communication, protection of your computer systems from malware and all the cost associated with email breaches .More information at https://emora.email/ Defesio.com

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