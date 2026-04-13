Emora can help physicians, physician clinics, dentist and health care organization to transition to Quantum resistant e-mail before 2029 deadline

GRANITE BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defesio LLC CEO Dr. Wahidullah is urging physicians, dentists, clinics, and healthcare organizations to begin preparing now for the quantum-resistant email today and not wait for 2029 and has some of the information's from today can be harvested by hackers today to be decrypted once the Quantum computer is a hereThe healthcare industry continues to rely heavily on mainstream email platforms for handling sensitive communications. Today, a large share of the sector uses Microsoft 365 for HIPAA-compliant email. However, HIPAA compliance is not automatic simply because an organization subscribes to a well-known service.For Microsoft, only certain plans, including Enterprise E3, E5, and Business Premium, are designed to support HIPAA-compliant use. Even then, these platforms often require proper configuration, administrative controls, and ongoing oversight from experienced IT professionals in order to meet the standards expected for HIPAA compliance. Similar challenges can apply to other major email platforms.For larger healthcare systems, the cost of premium plans, setup, monitoring, and internal IT support may be manageable. For small clinics and independent practices, that is often not the case. As a result, some organizations may assume they are operating securely simply because they are using domain-based email rather than consumer services such as Gmail or Hotmail, without fully understanding whether their environment is properly configured for HIPAA compliance.Healthcare organizations must also typically enter into a Business Associate Agreement, or BAA, with the email provider they choose when protected health information is involved. This adds another layer of legal and operational responsibility.Despite the investment many organizations make in email systems, breaches continue to occur across the healthcare sector every year. According to the company’s cited industry figures, Microsoft was associated with 52 percent of healthcare email breaches in the most recent reporting period referenced in this release. The financial and operational costs of those breaches can be significant, along with the disruption and reputational damage that follow.Dr. Wahidullah also points to a longer-term issue that many organizations have not yet fully addressed: the threat of HNDL, or harvest now, decrypt later.Harvest now, decrypt later refers to the practice of collecting encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it in the future once quantum computing is capable of breaking current encryption standards. Some estimates suggest that widely used methods such as RSA and ECC may become vulnerable as quantum computing advances, with some observers pointing to 2029 as a possible turning point.For healthcare organizations, this concern is especially important because protected health information often carries a long retention requirement. Since HIPAA requires certain records and related data to be retained for years, healthcare emails sent today using conventional cryptographic methods may face future exposure if intercepted and later decrypted.According to Dr. Wahidullah, this is why organizations should begin evaluating quantum-resistant communication options now instead of waiting until the threat becomes immediate.To address both present-day and future security concerns while also reducing complexity for healthcare professionals, In the last few years the security company Defesio LLC worked on and developed e-mail tool EmoraHere are several reasons why Emora can help the physicians , health care clinics and healthcare organizations to transition to this essentially required email system or alternative before 2029 in order to protect there patients sensitive information from today or then be read by her hackersFirst , affordability. Emora is affordable to individual physician practices or even small practice.Second, simplicity. Emora is designed to be secure out of the box and does not require extensive IT configuration. This may be especially relevant for smaller clinics that do not have dedicated internal IT staff.Third, BAA considerations. Defesio says Emora does not store, access, or handle protected health information and instead functions as a conduit. On that basis, the company states that healthcare organizations are not required to enter into a BAA with Emora. Organizations should, of course, evaluate this determination based on their own compliance needs and legal guidance.Emora is also available to the general public, which could make adoption easier for patient communication if patients are already using the platform or are willing to subscribe at a low monthly cost.Dr. Wahidullah believes the healthcare industry is approaching a point where organizations should not only think about current compliance requirements, but also about the long-term resilience of the systems they choose. In his view, email security decisions made today should account for both present-day risk and the emerging realities of quantum-era cybersecurity.Although there maybe other HIPAA compliant Quantum resistant e-mail available but we do not have knowledge of that and in the interim physicians in her care clinic can obtain more information about Emora at:Defesio.com and Emora.email.

First Quantum Resistant Email Emora

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