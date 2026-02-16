The launch of Mefesio Messaging App, ended the long-awaited arrival, for an easy-to-use decentralized messaging app.

Mefesio marks the dawn of the of advanced decentralized messaging.

CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the years we have seen significant progress in messaging security with the adding of end-to-end encryption, but one thing remains missing is complete privacy. Despite all end-to-end encryption, these messaging apps are still run and stored by central servers.In spite of offering end to end encryption, these apps still continue to collect meta data, therefore although it could be considered secure, it continues to lack the real definition of full privacy.The data security company Defesio LLC,introduces to the world the first encrypted SMS messaging app Tefesio,which now also launches the first easy-to-use decentralized messaging App Mefesio.Unlike traditional messaging apps, Mefesio isn’t stored or controlled by central servers, therefore it’s more resistant to everyday breaches.And due to its decentralized structure, Mefesio does not collect any metadata, which includes no phone numbers, IP addresses, locations, or any user activity.Mefesio also does not require any phone number for registrations.One of the most unique features of this application,Is also its ability to block profanity words and dangerous links, making it the first family and kids friendly encrypted messaging application worldwide.And now, Mefesio is available for free on app store and google play.

