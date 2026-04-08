Patent Services USA Highlights Newly Granted Patent for Grease Removal Tool

Highlights a USPTO-granted patent for a grease removal tool developed by an independent inventor to improve efficiency in automotive and industrial cleaning.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA today highlighted the recent grant of a U.S. patent for a grease removal tool developed by an independent inventor. The innovation is designed to simplify the removal of grease and oil residue in automotive and industrial environments, offering a more efficient alternative to traditional cleaning methods.The newly patented invention addresses a long-standing challenge faced by mechanics, fleet operators, and service technicians: the time-consuming and physically demanding process of removing grease and oil residue from floors following maintenance work. Traditional cleaning methods often require extensive scrubbing and can result in inconsistent outcomes.The patented solution introduces a practical and efficient approach. The device features a long-handled tool equipped with a replaceable, disposable cardboard scraping blade, allowing users to remove grease while standing. This design helps reduce physical strain, improve cleaning speed, and maintain more consistent results. The disposable component enables quick replacement after use, supporting improved cleanliness and workflow efficiency.Many inventors focus on solving practical, everyday challenges but may not be familiar with the steps involved in the patent process, which can require coordination, documentation, and engagement with qualified professionals.“Many inventors are focused on solving practical, everyday challenges but may not be familiar with the patent process,” said Jessica, a representative of Patent Services USA. “Our role is to help bring structure to that journey by connecting inventors with appropriate resources and independent professionals.”Patent Services USA supported the inventor by coordinating development and patent-related services, including facilitating access to an independent registered U.S. patent attorney, who handled all legal aspects of the patent process. The patent was granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) following review by the assigned examiner.This case highlights how structured coordination and access to independent patent professionals can support inventors as they navigate the process from initial concept through patent issuance.This innovation may have applications across automotive repair facilities, fleet maintenance operations, and industrial service environments where grease and oil management is a routine challenge.For informational inquiries regarding this patented innovation or the patent process, interested parties may contact Patent Services USA . Any licensing or commercialization discussions are conducted separately through independent third-party partners.Patent Services USA is a patent services coordination company that assists inventors by organizing access to independent registered patent attorneys, technical resources, and support services. The company provides structured, educational support to help inventors navigate the patent process and make informed decisions. Patent Services USA is not a law firm, and legal services are performed by independent registered patent attorneys or patent agents. Patent approval and commercial success are not guaranteed and depend on multiple factors, including USPTO review and market conditions.

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