Independent Inventor Ernest Issued a U.S. Patent for the Super Nail Punch

Patent prepared by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys protects a compact, spring-loaded pneumatic nail punch with a dual-cylinder design.

Ernest identified a specific, real problem in finish construction and designed a thoughtful, mechanical solution for it — and now holds a U.S. patent that protects what was built.” — Jessica Lane, Patent Services USA

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA today announced that independent inventor Ernest has been issued a U.S. utility patent for his invention, the Super Nail Punch. The patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, protects a compact, spring-loaded pneumatic nail-driving tool designed for use in construction and finishing work. For more information about this patent, including the patent number, please visit ownmyinvention.com Ernest designed the Super Nail Punch around a common challenge in finish carpentry: manually setting nails that are not fully driven flush with the working surface, particularly during crown and baseboard installation. The Super Nail Punch is intended to allow this step to be completed pneumatically rather than by hand, with adjustable depth settings for different materials and nail sizes.Throughout the patent process, Patent Services USA coordinated the work on Ernest’s behalf, while all legal drafting, filing, and prosecution were handled by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys in the company’s network.“Ernest identified a specific, real problem in finish construction and designed a thoughtful, mechanical solution for it and now holds a U.S. patent that protects what was built,” said Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “The independent registered patent attorneys in our network put a great deal of care into preparing the application, and the inventor stayed engaged with the process from start to finish. The patent gives Ernest a defined position from which to take the Super Nail Punch into industry conversations that is what the protection is designed to do.”With the patent now in hand, Ernest intends to explore potential licensing opportunities for the Super Nail Punch in the hardware, hand tools, and pneumatic construction tools space. Patent Services USA’s independent affiliate licensing partners, who work on a contingency basis, may assist in identifying parties who could be interested in the product.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a U.S.-based patent services coordination company that helps independent inventors protect and commercialize their ideas. The company coordinates patent searches, patent drafting, and application prosecution through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys and supports licensing efforts through affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. More information is available at ownmyinvention.com.DisclaimerPatent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or legal opinions. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys. No attorney-client relationship is formed with Patent Services USA. Licensing support is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or commercial results. An issued patent protects the rights described in its claims but does not guarantee licensing success, revenue, or commercial adoption.

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