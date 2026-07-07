Patent Services USA Details Written Non-Disclosure Commitment for Inventors at First Contact

A documented Statement of Non-Disclosure is presented on the Submit Your Idea page and must be signed by every inventor before any information is shared.

An inventor should know exactly what protects their submission before they type a single word about their invention idea” — Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 6, 2026, Patent Services USA, a U.S.-based invention services company that helps independent inventors protect and commercialize their ideas, today details the written Statement of Non-Disclosure that governs how the company handles invention idea submissions. Every inventor who reaches the Submit Your Idea page at ownmyinvention.com is presented with the Statement and must check the "I Agree" box before the submission form activates. The commitment is documented, plainly worded, and available for any inventor to read before typing anything about the invention.The Statement is Patent Services USA's inventor-facing commitment at first contact. It covers three specific points.First, Patent Services USA will not use, disclose, assign, modify, or solicit an inventor's ideas, products, or new inventions to any other individual, organization, corporation, or entity without the inventor's expressed written and verbal authorization. The two-part authorization gate, written and verbal, is deliberate. It means no forwarding of materials happens by default. The inventor decides.Second, Patent Services USA acknowledges in the Statement that the company is not licensed to give legal advice or legal opinions, and that its management and staff include non-attorneys. This acknowledgment aligns with the company's consistent public positioning: Patent Services USA is not a law firm. Patent Services USA coordinates U.S. patent work for independent inventors through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys, who handle all legal drafting, filing, and prosecution.Third, all Patent Services USA employees, contractors, affiliates, strategic partners, and representatives have voluntarily signed a confidentiality agreement covering inventor submissions. The commitment extends beyond Patent Services USA as a corporate entity to the individuals and adjacent parties who might come into contact with an inventor's materials during the coordinated process.The Statement is one part of a two-tier architecture that governs confidentiality across the inventor's journey. Before an inventor engages an independent registered U.S. patent attorney, the Statement is Patent Services USA's commitment at intake. After the inventor accepts the Invention Initiative Guide proposal, the first paid agreement in the coordinated process, the inventor also signs a Letter of Engagement, which is the document that provides Patent Services USA with the inventor's expressed written authorization to forward materials to the independent registered U.S. patent attorney assigned to the file. Once the attorney is engaged, professional obligations bind the attorney with respect to information shared by the client. The two tiers Patent Services USA's Statement of Non-Disclosure at intake, and the attorney's professional obligations post-engagement cover the appropriate stages of the inventor's process.Detailing the Statement publicly extends Patent Services USA's Transparency Initiative , launched in March 2026, which is aimed at helping inventors verify the specific commitments and processes that govern coordinated patent work. Inventors evaluating any coordinated patent process are encouraged to read the Statement directly on the Submit Your Idea page at ownmyinvention.com, verify Patent Services USA's Better Business Bureau accreditation independently at bbb.org , and evaluate the coordinated model on its own terms."An inventor should know exactly what protects their submission before they type a single word about their invention idea," said Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA. "The Statement of Non-Disclosure has always been on the Submit Your Idea page, signed by every inventor before any information is shared, but it deserves to be seen and understood, not tucked behind a policy link. Making the commitment visible is part of how we help inventors approach the process with confidence."Accreditations:• Better Business Bureau (BBB) Accredited — A+ Rating• D-U-N-SRegistered Business• Over 1,600 verified client reviews with a 4.8-star average ratingAbout Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a U.S.-based invention services company that helps independent inventors protect and commercialize their ideas. The company coordinates patent searches, patent drafting, and application prosecution through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys and supports licensing efforts through affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. More information is available at ownmyinvention.com.DisclaimerPatent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or legal opinions. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys. Licensing support is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or

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