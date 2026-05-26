Independent Inventor Jesus Issued U.S. Patent for a Portable Calf Machine

Patent coordinated through Patent Services USA protects a compact, coil-powered calf-training device designed for use without weights or additional equipment.

Jesus identified a clear gap in the home fitness market, designed a thoughtful, mechanical solution for it, and now holds a U.S. patent protecting that work.” — Jessica Lane, Spokesperson, Patent Services USA

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA today announced that independent inventor Jesus has been issued a U.S. utility patent for an invention referred to in this release as a portable calf machine. The patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, protects a compact, coil-powered training device designed to allow targeted calf exercise without weights or additional gym equipment. Full patent details will be made available at ownmyinvention.com The portable calf machine is a self-contained training platform built around an internal coil-and-spring system. The user stands on an upper foot plate, secured with straps, and presses downward to compress the coils. The foot plate can be locked in left, center, or right positions to vary the muscle group emphasized during each exercise, and an adjustable angle mechanism allows the user to set the resistance angle across a range of positions for different intensity levels. The device is built around a metal floor plate, a hard plastic outer coating, and a coil set designed for durability under repeated use.Jesus designed the portable calf machine around a familiar gap in home fitness equipment: targeted calf training typically requires either a dedicated gym machine or weighted exercises that are awkward to perform at home. The portable calf machine produces resistance internally through its coil system, allowing calf exercise in spaces where weight equipment is impractical, including living rooms, offices, hotel rooms, and outdoor settings.Throughout the patent process, Patent Services USA coordinated the work on the inventor's behalf, while all legal drafting, filing, and prosecution were handled by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys in the company's network.“Jesus identified a clear gap in the home fitness market and designed a thoughtful, mechanical solution for it, and now holds a U.S. patent that protects that work,” said Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “The independent registered patent attorneys in our network worked carefully to prepare the application, and the inventor stayed engaged with the process from start to finish. A granted patent is the starting line for what an inventor can do next. It establishes the legal foundation they need to make those decisions on their own terms.”With the patent now in hand, Jesus intends to explore potential licensing opportunities for the portable calf machine in the home fitness equipment, sporting goods, and consumer wellness products space. Patent Services USA's independent affiliate licensing partners, who work on a contingency basis, may assist in identifying parties who could be interested in the product.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a U.S.-based patent services coordination company that helps independent inventors protect and commercialize their ideas. The company coordinates patent searches, patent drafting, and application prosecution through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys and supports licensing efforts through affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. More information is available at ownmyinvention.com.Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or legal opinions. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys. No attorney-client relationship is formed with Patent Services USA. Licensing support is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or commercial results. An issued patent protects the rights described in its claims but does not guarantee licensing success, revenue, or commercial adoption.

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