Sinclair Moving & Storage Continues Delivering Trusted Moving Services Since 1923

People want clear communication, careful handling, and a crew that shows up ready to do the job right. That has mattered since 1923, and it still matters now.” — Bob Reeves

WEST BERLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sinclair Moving & Storage, a family-owned moving company established in 1923, continues to provide moving and storage services for households and businesses across South Jersey and Philadelphia. With services covering local moves, long-distance relocations, international moves, office moving, and storage support, the company remains focused on dependable service, trained crews, and consistent communication throughout the moving process.

For families and businesses planning a relocation, experience and accountability still matter. Sinclair Moving & Storage has built its reputation over decades by combining operational structure with hands-on customer service. The company serves communities throughout Camden County and Burlington County, including Cherry Hill, Camden, Mount Laurel, and Voorhees, while also supporting moves into, out of, and within Philadelphia.

As an Authorized Mayflower agent, Sinclair provides long-distance moving support through an established interstate network. The company also handles office moving projects, commercial relocations, warehouse storage, file and record storage, and student storage. This breadth of services allows customers to work with a single moving and storage provider for multiple types of relocations and storage needs.

Sinclair's crews are made up of full-time, trained professionals who work in uniform and are drug-tested and background-checked. The company is also licensed in New Jersey and Philadelphia and operates with full insurance coverage. Its internal team manages each step of the move, from the initial estimate through delivery, helping customers stay informed and organized during what is often a time-sensitive transition.

The company is also a member of the New Jersey Warehousemen Circle of Excellence and is recognized as one of only 15 New Jersey movers to hold that distinction. For customers comparing South Jersey movers or Philadelphia movers, these credentials can provide an added layer of confidence when selecting a moving company for residential or commercial work.

As demand continues across South Jersey and Philadelphia, Sinclair Moving & Storage remains committed to serving local communities with practical support for moves of different sizes and scopes. Whether the need involves local movers in Cherry Hill, office movers in Camden County, long-distance movers in Burlington County, or coordinated moving and storage services across the region, the company continues to focus on reliability, preparation, and service continuity.

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